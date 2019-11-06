“The fact is that neither my people nor the people flipping us off with OK boomer want to own the existential fear of seeing ourselves in each other. Isn’t such a realization a place where hope for the future goes to die? Thus, millennials say OK boomer, and boomers brand these younger generations’ breathtaking digital dexterity and their hyper-fluency in the popular and political cultures as superficial. Just as we did when we were their age." — columnist Kevin Riordan writes about being a baby boomer who’s totally fine with the “OK boomer” phenomenon.