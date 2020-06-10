“The moment to take a knee — especially for people in positions of power — would have been when former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was blackballed for trying to bring attention to police brutality and racial injustice in 2016. Or, you know, any time before and since because he was hardly the first to protest this country’s inequities. Don’t take a knee. Do your jobs, which to recap, is to protect the communities you are sworn to serve.” — writes columnist Helen Ubiñas about why now is the time for people with power to take a stand, not a knee, against police brutality.