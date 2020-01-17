In 1962, a train crash forever altered the lives of baseball fans headed to Philadelphia for a Phillies-Pirates tilt. Fifty-seven years later, the tragic day is often overlooked. But for those who survived, it was a life-altering experience they’ll never forget. The same can likely be said for those impacted by the deadly South Philadelphia explosion that rocked a neighborhood in December. Officials are still investigating to unearth more details, but they have revealed what caused the blast.
It was a Saturday night — July 28, 1962. The Phillies defeated Pittsburgh 9-2, but what stuck out to many were the 14 adjoining rows of empty seats at Connie Mack Stadium amid the filled sections around them. The fans who were supposed to fill those seats never made it to the game.
That’s because a train carrying Central Pennsylvanians to the cross-state battle derailed a few miles east of Harrisburg, leaving 105 people injured and 19 dead. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found red baseball caps drifting in the Susquehanna River’s shallow current.
The ride has come to be known as the “Phillies Special" and goes virtually forgotten as anniversaries pass by. The Inquirer’s Frank Fitzpatrick takes a look back at the tragic day and speaks to survivors about the life-altering ride.
An explosion less than a week before Christmas devastated a South Philly block, killing two people while destroying five homes. On Thursday, officials said the cause of the blast was a cracked natural gas main.
Witnesses described a strong odor of gas following the explosion. But until Thursday, city officials had mostly declined to comment on the investigation into the cause.
The explosion rocked the neighborhood in the late morning and was heard from blocks away. Three homes collapsed and a three-alarm blaze followed. Some neighbors wondered if previous work on the block contributed to the explosion, but Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said it “will take some time” to determine the root cause.
- A Philadelphia teenager taken into custody Wednesday was charged in the stabbing death of his foster mother and the slaying of a 20-year-old acquaintance. Law enforcement sources told The Inquirer that the 17-year-old took friends on a shopping spree hours after killing the woman.
- Pennsylvania U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey often vote against one another. When it came to voting on President Donald Trump’s trade deal with Mexico, that pattern held true — but with a twist.
- Have your boarding pass and face ready. Starting next week, travelers boarding certain international flights at Philadelphia International Airport will have their faces scanned before flying.
- Mark D’Amico, the New Jersey man federally charged last week on additional offenses in the #GoFundMe scam involving homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr., pleaded not guilty to a host of fraud and money-laundering offenses.
- A long-standing Philly art studio has broken ground on a new location — leaving behind Old City for what looks like a new cluster of creativity emerging in South Kensington.
When Riverdance made its theatrical debut, Haley Richardson was eight years away from being born. Now, the 17-year-old fiddle player from South Jersey will be at the Merriam Theater as part of the 25th-anniversary tour of the Irish music-and-dancing extravaganza.