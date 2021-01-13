Good morning.
First: Here’s what Republicans, including Sen. Pat Toomey, have to say about the months-long effort to throw out President-elect Joe Biden’s win.
Then: Now that social media has taken more forceful measures against disinformation, the cries of bias are only getting louder.
And: We know more about consequences for the Philly cop who attended Trump’s Washington rally now.
A number of Pa. Republican congressmen spent months of airtime throwing all their weight behind Trump’s claim of widespread fraud, procedural discrepancies, or shenanigans that tampered with the fair election running smoothly in plain sight.
It’s that false belief spread on the wings of conspiracy theorists that carried thousands of Trump supporters to Washington last week, and fueled the attack on the Capitol. The effort to disenfranchise Pennsylvania in the presidential election didn’t pan out. The claims — all of them falsehoods — were debunked, and swiftly. They were heard, reviewed in detail, and rejected in courts. What would Pa. Republicans say when asked about this historic coup? One of the Republicans we spoke to rejected any association between stoking doubt about the integrity of the election and the attack. In our story, he explains why he’s standing by Trump. Others, like Sen. Pat Toomey, accept there was “no significant evidence of fraud.”
Reporters Andrew Seidman and Jonathan Tamari have the story.
Does de-platforming the president of the United States or alt-right media do anything at this stage? At all? One thing it’s doing is feeding the feeling among some of his ardent supporters that the real story they believe is being covered up.
Twitter took Trump’s loudest megaphone away only recently. His account survived plenty worse before this, but the abrupt call came only after he incited an attack that left five dead. So how effective will this be at curbing all that conspiracy content that sent thousands to descend on the Capitol?
The bans are only making a number of Trump supporters we spoke to go harder on the idea that these powerful platforms are biased against them. In fact, the supporters with whom we spoke feel certain that their First Amendment rights are being “ripped away,” and that the election was corrupt, despite no evidence to support it. They found no shortage of hoax fuel on apps like Parler, which an expert says can be replaced in no time.
Here’s how some supporters feel the bans just back up their view: they’re being silenced.
Helpful COVID-19 Resources
We’re answering some of the most common vaccine questions in our updated FAQ.
Here are the updated coronavirus case numbers as COVID-19 continues to spread across the region.
Be among the first to know when you’re up. How to sign up for a Philly COVID-19 vaccine alert that will tell you it’s your turn.
How to know whether you should replace your mask.
Is it safe to travel this winter? If you are traveling, here’s a full breakdown on how to stay safer away from home wherever you stay and however you get there.
What are the first symptoms of the coronavirus and what are the differences between COVID-19, the flu, a common cold, and allergies?
What you need to know today
The Trump administration is putting Operation Warp Speed on the fast track. Here’s what that really means for you.
Philadelphia police took Detective Jennifer Gugger’s gun amid the investigation of her attendance at the D.C. Trump rally.
Indoor dining is back on in Philly this weekend. As for whether that saves the city’s restaurants, there are other factors at play.
Pence says he won’t invoke 25th amendment, as the House moves towards impeaching Trump.
In his first contact with reporters since the attack on the Capitol, Trump said that the possibility of impeachment is causing “tremendous anger,” but he wants “no violence.” And state capitals are beefing up security as the FBI warns of violence this weekend.
Gov. Phil Murphy chalks New Jersey’s pandemic response up to its underdog energy: “After all, this is New Jersey. No state has our character. Our backbone. Our attitude... We’ve always fought because we’ve always been the underdog.” Thrust into the spotlight last year by the pandemic, Murphy now has a shot at becoming the first Democratic governor Jersey reelected since 1977.
If you hung out — socially distanced and masked — with someone who later tested positive for the coronavirus, have you been exposed?
A judge had cleared the way for the country’s first supervised injection site to open in Philly. A federal court just reversed it.
If you know, you know. We're into this sweet slice of life.
That’s interesting
🏢 Not every apartment or condo building is so strict on COVID-19 safety. These are the differences.
🦅 Here’s the list of candidates the Eagles are already interviewing for the coaching position.
🧠 Ready to think about getting some therapy? Here’s how to get started speed shrinking so you connect with the right person.
🍚 This joyful local cooking school that went virtual is worth checking out.
🍃 Remember fresh air? A 577-acre farm in Chester County will become a public nature preserve that’s set to open for hiking.
Opinions
“Those who doubt that the voices and actions of individuals can advance the cause of justice might recall that, thanks in part to the Voting Rights Act, a record number of Americans voted in 2020.” — Kathleen Hall Jamieson, director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center at UPenn, writes that it’s the courts, the work of journalists, and the right to assembly that are preserving democracy.
“Please don’t kill me. My son’s dad just got killed in May. I’m all my son’s got.” These are the words of an armed-robbery victim columnist Jenice Armstrong interviewed. She wants you to know if it happened to her, it can happen to you.
Trump could potentially go so far as to pardon everyone in the pro-Trump mob that attacked the Capitol building, writes NBC legal analyst Danny Cevallos.
What we’re reading
Meanwhile, The Week asks if Wall Street should be paying more attention to the attack on the Capitol.
Is not cracking into a fresh box of crayons for grown-ups the only thing holding you back from your best life in 2021? Philly-themed coloring books written up by BillyPenn are another form of therapy for the tough winter stretch ahead.
ABC talked to Philly’s favorite “trashman” hurling garbage away in the community.
Temple University’s newest football recruit is a 13-year-old who got signed because he had all the right stuff. Yes, really. He’ll be at practice with his fellow Owls.