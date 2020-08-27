The 76ers want to make a move that’s bigger than just deciding to bring in a new head coach. They literally want to move. My colleagues reported yesterday that the franchise is looking to leave the Wells Fargo Center for the west shore of the Delaware River. Also in today’s newsletter, you’ll find out who will receive this year’s Liberty Medal, get another update on Philly’s trash delay woes, and learn the “scoop” on Philly spots serving up an old-school summer treat.

The Sixers are targeting Penn’s Landing for a potential new basketball arena

The Philadelphia 76ers are considering building a new building along Penn’s Landing and between Market and Chestnut Streets. It is shown on Aug. 26, 2020.

The 76ers want to move out of the Wells Fargo Center and are exploring the possibility of building a new basketball arena at Penn’s Landing, my colleagues reported yesterday. The franchise has already launched a lobbying campaign to get local officials on board with a financial plan that would include taxpayer support.

The proposal will be controversial and the latest in a long history of debates about how to revitalize the Delaware River waterfront. The Delaware River Waterfront Corp. put out a call late last year for developers to propose residential buildings on the northern and southern tips of Penn Landing’s central strip. But the Sixers appear to be courting officials in Philly and Harrisburg to support the team’s proposal instead.

More Black Philadelphians are dying of overdoses during the pandemic, new data show

In the last few years, there’s been a concerning trend of rising overdoses among people of color in Philadelphia. During the first three months of the COVID-19 lockdown, more Black Philadelphians died of overdoses than white Philadelphians, my colleague Aubrey Whelan reports. Non-fatal overdoses have also increased among Black people in the city, according to health officials.

And, faced with the financial burden presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, drug and alcohol treatment facilities in Pennsylvania could begin closing at an alarming rate, Spotlight PA’s Aneri Pattani and Ed Mahon report.

A Montgomery County teen’s murder is just one tragic example of relationship violence among young people

Morgan McCaffery, 18, was killed at an Abington Township SEPTA station in July. McCaffery’s ex-boyfriend has been charged with her murder. “Dating violence is not a trauma reserved for adults,” my colleague Erin McCarthy writes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 26% of women and 15% of men who have survived dating violence first experienced it before the age of 18. And, young women between 16 and 24 experience intimate partner violence at nearly triple the national average, according to data from a teen dating violence prevention project.

Opinions

First and Last COVID responders
Signe Wilkinson
First and Last COVID responders

“The board’s response to the incompetence, the deception, the deliberate endangering of students and staff, and the sustained cover-up appears to be little more than a desire to put the whole thing in its rear-view mirror. Some expressed their concerns to Dr. Hite, and some wondered whether they would be able to trust the administration in the future. But members of the public who watched and testified at the August remote meeting listened in vain for one word: accountability.” — writes Lisa Haver, a retired Philadelphia teacher and co-founder of the Alliance for Philadelphia Public Schools, about Philly schools needing a new leader.

Your Daily Dose of | Ice cream sodas

The Nifty Fifty's in Northeast Philadelphia has twin ice cream float neons looming above its Grant Avenue storefront.

A throwback treat invented in Philly, ice cream sodas still are a summertime delight. My colleague Jenn Ladd writes about four spots where you can find them.