“The board’s response to the incompetence, the deception, the deliberate endangering of students and staff, and the sustained cover-up appears to be little more than a desire to put the whole thing in its rear-view mirror. Some expressed their concerns to Dr. Hite, and some wondered whether they would be able to trust the administration in the future. But members of the public who watched and testified at the August remote meeting listened in vain for one word: accountability.” — writes Lisa Haver, a retired Philadelphia teacher and co-founder of the Alliance for Philadelphia Public Schools, about Philly schools needing a new leader.