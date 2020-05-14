“Philadelphia owes an apology to its people — and not just for dropping a bomb that killed 11 people on May 13, 1985. Philadelphia also owes an apology to its citizens for allowing years of bitterness and anger to boil over into an action that put the lives of Philadelphians in the crosshairs of a law enforcement system hellbent on revenge.” — writes Solomon Jones for The Inquirer about the steps the city should take to apologize for the MOVE bombing 35 years later.