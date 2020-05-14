In the real world, office spaces are facing an uncertain future and President Donald Trump is supposed to visit the Lehigh Valley later today.

But in a fictional, post-pandemic world, what might be going on? My colleagues asked local fiction writers to dream up the future.

— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Welcome to (fictional) post-pandemic Philly in 2021

My colleagues in The Inquirer’s opinion department asked some local fiction writers to help guide us through what our futures might look like. The challenge: in fewer than 1,000 words, write about what our world — and Philly in particular — will look like about a year from now.

Trump visits Pennsylvania while fighting coronavirus lockdowns

Though strong majorities of voters think that health care and safety are more important than reopening the economy, President Donald Trump is prioritizing a rapid economic rebound as he calls for coronavirus restrictions to loosen, specifically singling out Pennsylvania for moving too slowly. And today, Trump is preparing to visit the Lehigh Valley.

But despite the president’s critiques, a poll found that about 72% of Pennsylvanians approve of how Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is handling the coronavirus crisis.

Will you ever go back to work in an office again?

Both locally and across the country, corporate managers are weighing the value of their office spaces as employees have moved to working remotely. And the decisions they ultimately make about safely returning to their offices have the potential to reshape downtown office districts as we know them, writes architecture critic Inga Saffron.

Offices by nature are Petri dishes for germs, according to experts, meaning that keeping them clean will require daily specialized disinfecting. So employers could have a big expense to pay if they want to get their workforce back in one place at some point.

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

@aimeebsiegel/Instagram

That’s right. We got this. Thanks for your inspirational message, @aimeebsiegel.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout-out!

That’s interesting

Opinions

Testing our patience
Signe Wilkinson
Testing our patience

“Philadelphia owes an apology to its people — and not just for dropping a bomb that killed 11 people on May 13, 1985. Philadelphia also owes an apology to its citizens for allowing years of bitterness and anger to boil over into an action that put the lives of Philadelphians in the crosshairs of a law enforcement system hellbent on revenge.” — writes Solomon Jones for The Inquirer about the steps the city should take to apologize for the MOVE bombing 35 years later.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | DIY Sushi

Sushi kit from Tuna Bar includes rice, vinegar, fish, and a bamboo mat.
COURTESY TUNA BAR
Sushi kit from Tuna Bar includes rice, vinegar, fish, and a bamboo mat.

Sushi chef Ken Sze of Tuna Bar in Old City has been packaging sliced fish, rice, nori sheets, assorted sauces, wasabi, tempura flakes, ginger, a sushi mat, chopsticks, and gloves for $60. You can pick up a kit Saturday and Sze will get on Instagram Live at 7 that night to demonstrate how to make tuna, salmon, and California rolls.