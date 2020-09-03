The world still isn’t “back to normal” as we’re now over six months since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Pennsylvania. Limited indoor dining is set to come back in New Jersey tomorrow and in Philly next week. Presidential campaigns are crisscrossing Pennsylvania. But learning is taking place over video and college campuses in the city are fighting their own coronavirus outbreaks.

A Pennsylvania county that helped Trump win the presidency is only looking stronger for him

Trump supporters wait for Vice President Mike Pence who held a "Workers for Trump" campaign event in Exeter Pa. on Tuesday.
Voters in Luzerne County were key to Donald Trump’s narrow win in Pennsylvania four years ago, as it was one of three Pennsylvania counties to support Barack Obama twice before swinging to Trump. This single county accounted for more than half of Trump’s margin of victory in Pennsylvania over Hillary Clinton. Vice President Mike Pence held a rally there this week.

With Pence and other candidates and surrogates visiting the state over the last few days, the 2020 presidential election is kind of starting to feel somewhat normal again, my colleagues Julia Terruso and Andrew Seidman write.

As a part of our 2020 election coverage, we are unveiling a new project: The Inquirer’s Election 2020 Roundtable. It brings together 24 voters from all over Pennsylvania for a series of open, virtual conversations about the issues and candidates that matter most to them. We’ll be answering their questions and sharing those answers with you. You can meet them here.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is reopening indoor dining. Restaurants are still worried.

Months ago, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he wouldn’t allow indoor dining at restaurants because of spiking coronavirus infection rates in other locations. Now, with indoor dining set to come back tomorrow, some people in the restaurant industry are worried about having the fate of their businesses depend on how others handle the pandemic.

The president of the New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association said her group is worried that restaurants will be blamed for any resurgence of the virus even as gyms, schools, and other places have started to reopen, too.

Great spot, @denisewalksphilly.

We're back to the one-room schoolhouse
Signe Wilkinson
We're back to the one-room schoolhouse

“But when senseless gun violence takes the life of a talented young person on the cusp of adulthood, it raises that death to a whole other level of tragedy, one deserving of acknowledgment in a big way. Their lives shouldn’t be reduced to just a few lines in a crime round-up story. I feel strongly about that.” — writes columnist Jenice Armstrong about Jasmine Lewis, a college basketball player hoping to make the WNBA until a stray bullet made its way into her car. Family and friends gathered to mourn Jasmine Lewis on Tuesday.

Philly hip-hop artist Alexander Charles at Sunflower Hill near his home in Philadelphia.
Philly hip-hop artist Alexander Charles was brought up by his adoptive parents in Bucks County. He has a new album called Fortune Cookies that was inspired by finding his biological sister and learning about his Chinese and Hawaiian heritage.