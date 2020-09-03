“But when senseless gun violence takes the life of a talented young person on the cusp of adulthood, it raises that death to a whole other level of tragedy, one deserving of acknowledgment in a big way. Their lives shouldn’t be reduced to just a few lines in a crime round-up story. I feel strongly about that.” — writes columnist Jenice Armstrong about Jasmine Lewis, a college basketball player hoping to make the WNBA until a stray bullet made its way into her car. Family and friends gathered to mourn Jasmine Lewis on Tuesday.