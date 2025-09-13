Eagles-Chiefs viewers guide: Predictions, storylines, odds, injuries, matchups, and more

The Eagles are headed to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl LIX rematch on Sunday.

The 40-22 beat down back in February proved definitively that the Eagles were the NFL’s best team, but it’s a new year, and time for the Birds to prove it all over again.

Their 24-20 win over the Cowboys in Week 1 was not a convincing one, but unlike the Chiefs, who lost to the Chargers, the Eagles found a way to win. Now, they head out on the road.

Here’s everything you missed this week — and everything you need to know — heading into the Birds’ Week 2 matchup …

How to watch Eagles-Chiefs

Sunday’s game will air live on FOX (Fox 29 locally) at 1 p.m. You can also stream the game on the Fox Sports app.

Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady, who also called Super Bowl LIX, will call Sunday’s game for Fox. Tom Rinaldi and Erin Andrews will serve as sideline reporters.

And if you’re looking to get out of the house and watch the game somewhere other than your couch, here’s a list of bars and big screens showing the game.

Final injury report

Here’s a look at the injuries for Sunday’s game …

EAGLES

Out TE Dallas Goedert (knee) RB Will Shipley (oblique) OL Cameron Williams (shoulder) Questionable QB Tanner McKee (thumb)

Check out more on Goedert’s injury and what his absence means for the Eagles offense, plus why Shipley’s injury could mean an early role for new running back Tank Bigsby, signed earlier this week.

CHIEFS

Out WR Jalen Royals (knee) Doubtful WR Xavier Worthy (shoulder)

Quarterbacks Jalen Hurts of the Eagles and Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs Read more Yong Kim and Associated Press

Latest odds for Sunday

As of early Saturday afternoon, the Eagles are 1.5-point favorites over the Chiefs at both FanDuel and DraftKings after opening the week as slight underdogs. The over/under suggests a projected point total of 46.5 points, well below the 62 points the teams combined to score in the Super Bowl.

What about individual players? Click here for the latest player props for Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley, and much more.

» READ MORE: David Murphy: Eagles have made Patrick Mahomes a home underdog. Here’s why that matters.

Storylines to watch

Just like in Super Bowl LIX, the Birds’ pass rush vs. Mahomes is our biggest storyline to watch, especially in the wake of the Jalen Carter spitting incident. A lot of the heavy hitters on the Eagles pass rush, like Josh Sweat and Milton Williams, who had a combined 4.5 sacks in the big game, are gone, and Carter missed all of the opener after spitting on Dak Prescott, so Sunday is basically his first game of the year.

Younger players like Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, and Moro Ojomo, plus new additions like Josh Uche, who played for the Chiefs in 2024, and Za’Darius Smith, who just joined the team this week, will need to step up to maintain that same level of dominance. That unit struggled against Prescott and the Cowboys, but with Carter back, they have an opportunity to come out stronger. Here’s our film analysis that includes a look at how the Eagles might try to stop the Chiefs.

And there are plenty of other storylines surrounding this game, most of which have nothing to do with this being a Super Bowl rematch …

One number to know

134 — The number of games Patrick Mahomes has started without losing three games in a row, the fourth-longest streak of all-time. If he wins on Sunday, he’s guaranteed to overtake Steve Young, who started 137 games before losing three straight.

» READ MORE: Eagles vs. Chiefs in Week 2: Here are the numbers that matter

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (left) and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni embrace after Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 in New Orleans. Eagles won 40-22 over the Chiefs. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Predictions for Eagles-Chiefs

Here’s who our writers are predicting to win on Sunday …

Jeff McLane: I don’t feel confident in picking Reid’s squad, but I’m sticking with my predictions before the season until I get one wrong. Chiefs 26, Eagles 24 Olivia Reiner: While watching Friday’s game between the Chiefs and the Chargers, I kept coming back to the same question: Are the Chiefs officially on the decline? Eagles 24, Chiefs 20 Jeff Neiburg: The Eagles still have a sizable talent advantage over the Chiefs, who are missing Rashee Rice to a suspension and are dealing with a banged-up Xavier Worthy. The Chiefs will probably sell out to stop the run like they did in February. Expect the Eagles to have enough answers. Eagles 27, Chiefs 20 Matt Breen: It will be a closer game than Super Bowl LIX, but some things have not changed in the last seven months: The Eagles are still the better team on every front. The blowout in the Super Bowl wasn’t a surprise if you paid attention to how the Chiefs bobbed and weaved their way through the AFC playoffs. They looked like that same team last week in Brazil against the Chargers. Eagles 27, Chiefs 17

You can read their full predictions here.

» READ MORE: Jeff McLane’s keys to Eagles vs. Chiefs in Week 2: What you need to know and a prediction

And here’s an aggregate look at how the national media is projecting Sunday’s game …

Outlet Winner Outlet ESPN Winner Chiefs Outlet NFL.com Winner Eagles Outlet CBS Sports Winner Eagles Outlet Sports Illustrated Winner Even Outlet USA Today Winner Eagles Outlet Bleacher Report Winner Eagles Outlet Sporting News Winner Chiefs

Jalen Carter leaves the field after being ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct on the first play of the game against the Cowboys on Sept. 4. Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

What we’re saying about the Eagles

Here’s a look at some opinions from our columnists, starting with Marcus Hayes and David Murphy, who think the Chiefs and Eagles, respectively, deserve the benefit of the doubt after less than perfect season openers.

Hayes: “There is no shame in either loss [for the Chiefs]. Losing big in the Super Bowl to what clearly was and still is the best team, then losing on the road to a very good Chargers team with Jim Harbaugh, possibly the most underrated head coach of his generation, do not merit panic or alarm. But it will be interesting to see how a franchise so spoiled by success responds to declarations of its demise.” Read more …

Murphy: “The great thing about the Eagles is that they’ve earned the benefit of the doubt. We don’t have much choice about how we view them. It would feel ludicrous to raise any sort of substantive alarm about a team that just beat its biggest rival in a division game on national television in the season opener eight months after it blew out a modern-day dynasty in the Super Bowl. It’s a weird place to be as a Philadelphian.” Read more …

Mike Sielski, meanwhile, thinks the biggest key to Sunday’s game is getting Carter back — assuming he’s able to avoid being ejected again.

Sielski: “Of all the reasons the Eagles routed the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, Carter was among the most significant and perhaps the least heralded. Yes, Jalen Hurts was the game’s MVP. Yes, Cooper DeJean serpentined his way to the end zone on that stunning interception and touchdown. But Carter was the equivalent of a selfless parent cooking a big Sunday dinner for family and friends: He let everyone else eat.” Read more …

And finally, Stephanie Farr welcomes us to “peak Philly season” with the Eagles playing, the Phillies gearing up for a playoff run, and the weather starting to turn.

Farr: “I’d argue that at no time of the year does Philly feel itself more than right now … These are the days when ‘Go Birds’ and ‘Go Phils’ can and should be substituted for ‘Goodbye,’ ‘Hello,’ ‘Thank you,’ and ‘Sincerely yours,’ and when Eagles and Phillies gear is considered both casual attire and formal wear.” Read more …

What the Chiefs are saying

Despite playing in different conferences, these teams are familiar with one another. Sunday’s game will be their fourth head-to-head matchup in the last two and a half years, which includes the teams splitting a pair of Super Bowls.

“We still have a bad taste in our mouth from the Super Bowl,” Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said Thursday, adding that “it gives us a little more of an edge that we didn’t win.”

Here are some other quotes about this week’s matchup — and the Super Bowl — from Chiefs players and coaches …

Mahomes on the energy level: “When you play the best of the best, you have to take your game to another level. It’s not different in the sense of it’s a Super Bowl rematch or anything like that, I think it’s different in the sense is you’re playing the best of the best. How are you going to respond?”

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on stopping Hurts: “It seems like we play one of these quarterbacks [that can extend plays with their legs] every week. … The guy we’re getting ready to play this week is elite at that. We’ll talk until we’re blue in the face about pass rush lanes and contain — we have some things that we hope will take that away."

Head coach Andy Reid on the two teams’ familiarity with one another: “Well, I think we know them, and they know us. There are going to be wrinkles in there, both teams, but pretty familiar with each other. They have a lot of guys coming back. We have a lot of guys coming back. So, you have that part of it.”

Check out more of what the Chiefs players are saying here.

A.J. Brown celebrates his touchdown during the second quarter of Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

What the national media is saying

It wasn’t just Eagles and Chiefs players weighing in on the matchup — and “Spit-gate.” Here’s a look at some notable quotes from the week that was …

Another blowout win in store for the Eagles? “It’s going to be fun to watch, because, can the Chiefs keep it close? Can they avoid that storm to push them past the brink before halftime? Because [Super Bowl LIX] was over before halftime.” — Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio

Are we witnessing the end of the Chiefs’ dynasty? “I wouldn’t bury the Chiefs after an opening week loss against a quarterback who put on a virtuoso performance, but they no longer look like a lock for a spot in the AFC championship game.” — The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz

Carter’s punishment sets a new precedent for spitting violations: “Putting two and two together, it’s easy to come to the conclusion that Carter’s punishment represents a new precedent and that unsportsmanlike acts that used to result in only fines could now carry the potential for suspension.” — ESPN’s Dan Graziano

There were also plenty of former players, including Jason Kelce, Slay, and more who weighed in on the Carter incident, plus we got some takes from Stephen A. Smith, Josh from Juniata (a.k.a. Gov. Josh Shapiro), and more.

What else we’re reading …

🧠 Universal Audenreid Charter is fielding its first varsity football team thanks to coach Roy-al Edwards. He learned from his mentor: Nick Sirianni.

💥 Cooper DeJean’s pick-six in the Super Bowl wouldn’t have happened without key blocks from a pair of unsung heroes who are expected to play much bigger roles on defense this season.

📈 Jeffrey Lurie climbed 56 spots on Forbes’ list of the richest Americans.

💸 Three Eagles players — including one surprise — finished in the top 10 of NFL jersey sales following their Super Bowl win.

🏀 Michael Jordan was a special guest of Hurts at the Eagles opener, as Hurts took the field in some custom retro Jordans and gifted some local kids cleats and “Love, Hurts” hoodies before the game. What will he rock this week?

📸 We captured some incredible fan scenes at last week’s Eagles tailgate. With no home game this week, take a look back. It included everything from famous fans to literal birds.