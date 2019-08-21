3. The Eagles’ second team defense had a field day against rookie quarterback Trace McSorley (sorry, Penn Staters). In McSorley’s defense, he’s been learning several positions as a rookie. But of what I saw, he made Clayton Thorson look like the next Dan Marino. The first pass was directly to linebacker T.J. Edwards, who dropped an easy interception. He should have done ten pushups it was so blatant. During a later period, three of McSorley’s five pass attempts were intercepted. Safety Tre Sullivan snagged the first, although there might have been a sack. Cornerback Jeremiah McKinnon was gift-wrapped the second. And cornerback Ajene Harris fielded the third – as if he were returning a kick -- on a deep ball into the end zone. I had barely mentioned all four during my previous practice reports. They may be building a shrine to McSorley in the locker room as of this writing.