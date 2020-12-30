Auld acquaintance should not be forgot. We refer to restaurants that closed in 2020, many because of the pandemic. With each departure, a hole is left in the fabric of its neighborhood, in the hearts of customers who cherished it, and in the lives of workers who relied on it. We asked Inquirer readers to share their memories of the restaurants that have temporarily shuttered and those that are gone for good, and they have delivered some poignant stories.