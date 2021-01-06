Philly’s ban on indoor dining, in effect Nov. 20, will remain in place until “at least Jan. 15,” a city spokesperson told me Tuesday. “Given the recent holidays and an anticipated rise in case numbers as a result, the Department of Public Health needs to continue to monitor trends over the next several days. We aren’t able to give an exact date for when an announcement will be made, but the goal would be to do so by early next week. However, it is important for businesses and the public to understand that at this time there is no guarantee any additional restrictions will be lifted on Jan. 15.”