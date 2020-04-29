The James Beard Foundation should be convening in Chicago on Monday to hand out its annual restaurant awards considered the highest honor of the food world. (Think Oscars.)Alas, the coronavirus dashed those plans. It also forced a delay in the nominations. At 4 p.m. Monday, the foundation will use a Twitter livestream to announce the nominees. The rescheduled awards’ date, time, location, and format have not yet been announced. The region has nine semifinalists, including Kalaya for best new restaurant; Tova du Plessis for outstanding baker; Marc Vetri for outstanding chef; Le Caveau for outstanding wine program; Jean Broillet IV of Tired Hands Brewing Co. for outstanding wine, beer, or spirits professional; Jesse Ito for rising star chef of the year; and Nicholas Elmi, Richard Landau, and Cristina Martinez are up for best chef Mid-Atlantic.