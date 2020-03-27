In the meantime, hospitals are making do with scarce resources. Jefferson is working with fabric designers at its East Falls facility to make face masks and figure out how to re-sterilize used ones. Temple University will let the city use the Liacouras Center to expand hospital-bed capacity. Temple’s health system turned its 10-story building for neurosurgery and orthopedic surgery into a coronavirus hospital. There are tents set up outside of emergency departments so people with symptoms can be checked without exposing others.