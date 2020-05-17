As people look ahead to the future of more weeks of isolation, working from home until at least through Labor Day, a summer without camp for the kids, families and individuals are making their own rules: They’re assembling a ‘quaranteam.’ People are expanding their quarantine bubbles to include extended family, others are gathering with friends, and some singles are moving in with friends for companionship. Thinking of expanding your quarantine circle? My colleague Grace Dickinson spoke to experts last week and wrote about why that was still not safe.