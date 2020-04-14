COVID-19 shutdowns could continue into 2022, Harvard experts predict

TL;DR: As Northeast governors, including those in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Delaware, and Rhode Island, are coordinating to plan for the region’s eventual reopening in a way that does not cause a spike in coronavirus cases, a Harvard study shows that this reopening may be further away than we realize. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, also said the United States lacks the critical testing and tracing procedures needed to begin reopening the nation’s economy. As we continue social isolation, Philly-area suicide hotlines are seeing an increase in calls.