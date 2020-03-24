So, you think you should be tested for COVID-19?

TL;DR: New Jersey now has the second-highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, behind only New York. That could prove even more troubling, as Pennsylvania and New Jersey won’t have enough life-saving ventilators for the most critically ill patients. In national news, lawmakers in Washington seem close to reaching a nearly $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus deal to help workers and businesses impacted by the coronavirus. But, while President Donald Trump says he wants the country opened up “by Easter,” local officials disagree.