At a soggy mess of MetLife Stadium, the defense mostly contained Saquon Barkley, aside from an explosive 68-yard, game-tying touchdown run in the third quarter. On the other side of the ball, the offense battled despite stud rookie running back Miles Sanders and veteran right guard Brandon Brooks going down before halftime. Brooks’ shoulder injury looked the most serious of the day, with his teammates kneeling on the field and coming off the bench en masse as the veteran was carted off.