Terruso: Polling before Biden’s huge week gave Sanders the edge in Pennsylvania but by very thin margins. We also saw in some of the last couple primaries that Sanders didn’t do as well in redder, more rural counties where he beat Hillary Clinton in 2016 — in places like Texas and Oklahoma. It’ll be interesting to see if that’s similar here. Plus you add Biden’s ties to our region, endorsements from Pa. legislators, and generally a large older, more moderate electorate, and that could give him the edge. But I’m not ready to call Pa.!