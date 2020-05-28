The confirmed U.S. coronavirus death toll surpassed 100,000 yesterday, nearly three months after the first COVID-19 death was recorded in the country. It’s by far the largest number of any country. Nearly 1.6 million people in the United States have contracted COVID-19; that’s almost a third of the world’s cases.
Quiana “Star” Wright is a North Philly native and the owner of the Philadelphia Phantomz, a full-contact women’s football team. She formed a foundation to travel across Africa to promote American football, especially for women. She raised money for equipment and organized a tournament in Morocco, which was slated for March 23 before the coronavirus put the country in lockdown and canceled her own season back in Philly.
Why does Wright take on the unofficial role of spreading the sport she loves?
“There’s space for girls coming up to get to love football," Wright said, "and enjoy the game, and be able to play it at a higher level, eventually.”
Here are some of the ways voting will be different in Philly this year: cuts in the number of polling places, a surge in voting by mail, and the presence of masks, barriers, and gloves.
To help you sort through all the ways Tuesday’s primary election will be different, my colleague Jonathan Lai wrote about what to expect.
With fans or without? Resume the regular season or go straight to playoffs? Each decision sports leagues make right now has a dollar amount attached to it and could have lasting implications for the way we watch sports going forward.
But sports are not only big businesses, they’re small businesses, too.
- My colleagues Jeremy Roebuck, Chris Brennan, and Andrew Seidman report that a former congressman who was a key figure in the Abscam scandal of the 1970s is at the heart of a Philly election fraud probe.
- The largest nursing home operator in the Philly area says its coronavirus cases are stabilizing.
- Black overdose patients are half as likely as white patients to get treatment for addiction, according to a Penn study.
- The coronavirus is keeping activists from marching on City Hall. Can they still make an impact from afar? Here’s an example: City workers who are facing layoffs are calling on Mayor Jim Kenney and City Council to tax the rich.
- A 61-year-old woman from York County was arrested Wednesday after police say she hid her grandmother’s body in a freezer for 15 years to steal her Social Security checks.
- A Pennsylvania state lawmaker says he tested positive for the coronavirus.
- 🍹Some restaurant owners are optimistic that cocktails to go will help their businesses survive.
- 🏒The NHL’s unique playoff format gives the Flyers a major advantage in one way. But they’d also lose an aspect that made them so hard to beat this season.
- 🍺Will the pandemic change Philly’s ageless dive bars?
- 🏡The phone lines at some rural real estate offices are ringing nonstop with people looking for short-term rentals or second homes, or to fully relocate to somewhere with a smaller population.
- 🎻Penn hospitals are getting a new soundtrack from the Philadelphia Orchestra. The orchestra’s president and CEO said it’s a way to “make people feel better at this difficult time” and to "share the healing power of music.”
- 🙌A Cherry Hill man is fulfilling a childhood dream as a trivia host while raising money to fight COVID-19.
“The bottom line is that Comcast, which calls Philadelphia home and has made literally billions of dollars with support from Philadelphia taxpayers, is turning its back on the city and its children.” — writes education activist and assistant professor Zachary Wright about Comcast’s refusal to open WiFi networks to help Philadelphia students get online.
- Here are the Inquirer Editorial Board’s recommendations for the 2020 primary in the Philly region.
- There is a cure for homelessness, writes Liz Hersh, director of Philadelphia’s Office of Homeless Services.
My colleagues have encountered a number of makeshift face masks that statues and other inanimate objects are sporting throughout the region. Here’s a gallery of their pictures.