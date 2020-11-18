Good morning from the Inquirer newsroom.

Today: We’re bringing you everything you need to know about COVID-19, including the latest guidelines, expert prevention tips, and how it’s impacting society. It’s all neatly packaged in one place below.

But first: Philadelphia may have rolled out new restrictions this week. But even as the case numbers soared above their April heights before that, people still partied. There’s a simple reason why.

And: Why the process for parents and caregivers on Pennsylvania’s child abuse registry is raising constitutional concerns.

— Ashley Hoffman (@_ashleyhoffman, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

People are still engaging in risky behavior, despite rising COVID-19 cases. Psychologists explain why.

A waiter in a protective face mask takes a customer's order during lunch at a restaurant in Hoboken, N.J. New Jersey Gov.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP File
A waiter in a protective face mask takes a customer's order during lunch at a restaurant in Hoboken, N.J. New Jersey Gov.

There’s a few simple reasons people are getting caution fatigue in the pandemic. As for why people ignore the guidelines asked of us, it comes down to a few things. Mental health reporter Bethany Ao turned to experts for answers.

Thousands in Pa. are put on a registry with no hearing. They say it’s ruining their lives.

Every year, thousands of people in Pennsylvania are placed on a broad registry for allegations of child abuse or neglect with precious little investigation. Unless they appeal within a 90-day window, they don’t get a hearing. What’s more, if they miss that window, they’re on the list for life. The process is raising constitutional concerns, according to a new report. Here’s what’s going on.

Helpful COVID-19 Resources

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

Instagram
@p.vekshin/Instagram
Instagram

What a little autumnal oasis. We’ll miss you, Fall. Thanks for sharing, @p.vekshin.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s interesting

Opinions

Trump Lawn Jockey
Signe Wilkinson
Trump Lawn Jockey

“What happens when a mom loses her job and has to choose between buying food for her kids or paying the water bill? If she is in debt to the utility company, it can now turn off service to her home. The consequences of this would be disastrous because now the mom and her family cannot wash their hands to protect against infection.” — PennPIRG advocate Emma Horst-Martz writes that utility shutoffs could put more than 800,000 people in grave danger.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Magic

Daniel Roy, Penn graduate, is a professional magician.
Photo by John Costelllo
Daniel Roy, Penn graduate, is a professional magician.

They say everything is magic except to the magician. And for this Penn-trained neuroscientist, the magic is all about mind trickery.

Meet the young magician using science and psychology to astound people by playing with how they think during his virtual performances.