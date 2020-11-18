“What happens when a mom loses her job and has to choose between buying food for her kids or paying the water bill? If she is in debt to the utility company, it can now turn off service to her home. The consequences of this would be disastrous because now the mom and her family cannot wash their hands to protect against infection.” — PennPIRG advocate Emma Horst-Martz writes that utility shutoffs could put more than 800,000 people in grave danger.