But first: Philadelphia may have rolled out new restrictions this week. But even as the case numbers soared above their April heights before that, people still partied. There’s a simple reason why.
And: Why the process for parents and caregivers on Pennsylvania’s child abuse registry is raising constitutional concerns.
There’s a few simple reasons people are getting caution fatigue in the pandemic. As for why people ignore the guidelines asked of us, it comes down to a few things. Mental health reporter Bethany Ao turned to experts for answers.
Every year, thousands of people in Pennsylvania are placed on a broad registry for allegations of child abuse or neglect with precious little investigation. Unless they appeal within a 90-day window, they don’t get a hearing. What’s more, if they miss that window, they’re on the list for life. The process is raising constitutional concerns, according to a new report. Here’s what’s going on.
- As coronavirus cases rise, 800 Bucks County nurses are going on strike, expressing concern over how hospitals staff patients.
- The University of Pennsylvania said it’s going to donate $100 million over 10 years to the Philadelphia School District to help with two of the biggest concerns: lead and asbestos. The size of the contribution is historic for the university.
- The city’s new restrictions in response to the COVID-19 resurgence have forced Comcast to cancel its outdoor Holiday Spectacular. But Christmas is not canceled. There are virtual alternatives.
- 🗳️ Reporter Jessica Calefati spoke with Rep. Conor Lamb, who just won reelection against a Trump-backed challenger, about the Democratic Party’s path forward.
- 🦅 Sports reporter EJ Smith used statistics to help us break down the Eagles' loss to the Giants.
- 📜 Kamala Harris’ election is groundbreaking by its very nature. She follows the Kaw Nation’s Charles Curtis as the second person of color to become vice president.
- 🛍️ Massive e-commerce sales deals during COVID-19 are ramping up the fraud factor. But here’s what small businesses can do to avoid taking a hit.
- 🏢 Architecture critic Inga Saffron writes that it’s far too premature to declare the death of the office building. And we do know a thing or two about what our future spaces are going to look like.
“What happens when a mom loses her job and has to choose between buying food for her kids or paying the water bill? If she is in debt to the utility company, it can now turn off service to her home. The consequences of this would be disastrous because now the mom and her family cannot wash their hands to protect against infection.” — PennPIRG advocate Emma Horst-Martz writes that utility shutoffs could put more than 800,000 people in grave danger.
- Columnist Maria Panaritis draws on her own backstory with the food industry to make the case for federal pandemic aid for the food workers who put themselves on the front lines to feed us.
- The Rev. Naomi Washington-Leapheart writes that we need to put an end to a death culture that gives Black people in particular visibility in death, robbing them of their complete humanity.
- The Sigma Studios building where the infamous “Philly Sound” was born landed a spot on the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places, protecting the landmark from demolition, WHYY reports.
- Complex covered how Philadelphia-born and -raised Meek Mill’s comments about the city’s rap beefs did not go over well with many Philadelphians online.
- A man wanted for his association with an alleged Ponzi scheme kept FBI agents at bay by scooting away on his underwater sea scooter before resurfacing, the Sacarmento Bee reports.
They say everything is magic except to the magician. And for this Penn-trained neuroscientist, the magic is all about mind trickery.
Meet the young magician using science and psychology to astound people by playing with how they think during his virtual performances.