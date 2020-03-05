Mayor Jim Kenney will deliver his budget address for fiscal year 2021 today. The $5.2 billion proposal will include a new investment to make Community College of Philadelphia free for thousands of city residents. Out in the Philly suburbs, Democratic voters are working to decide which candidate has the best chance against President Donald Trump. Maybe they’ll find their answer in how similar areas across the country voted on Super Tuesday. We also wrap up the latest updates from Pennsylvania and New Jersey officials on testing for coronavirus in our region.

Could community college become free for thousands of Philadelphians?

Mayor of Philadelphia, Jim Kenney.
MONICA HERNDON / Staff Photographer
Mayor of Philadelphia, Jim Kenney.

Today, during his budget presentation, Mayor Kenney will propose a new investment in students who attend Community College of Philadelphia: $63 million in scholarships over five years that will make it tuition-free for thousands of people.

City residents from low- and moderate-income families and who graduated from a Philly high school will be eligible. City officials estimate the move will help about 6,500 students in the next five years and 2,300 in 2020-21 alone — nearly half of the college’s full-time enrollment in fall 2019.

Some members of City Council have proposed more money for the college in past years. But whether they will fully support Kenney’s plan is uncertain.

Suburbs like Philly’s powered Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday

My colleague Jonathan Tamari traveled to Virginia on Super Tuesday and spoke with Bill Huss — a self-described Christian conservative who is not a fan of President Trump. This week, he voted for Joe Biden as he searches for a Democrat (not Bernie Sanders, he says) who can defeat Trump.

Huss lives in a rapidly growing, wealthy suburb outside Washington. It’s not unlike what you might see near Philadelphia, and it’s home to voters who played a major role in Biden’s resurgence in the primary fight.

In Pennsylvania, Democrats rely on these suburbs to offset Republicans’ strength in rural areas. Biden’s wins in areas like these are beginning to draw into question which candidate can attract the broadest array of support nationwide. A little further out on Thursday, Trump will attend a Fox News town hall event in Biden’s hometown — a part of Pennsylvania where Democrats are on defense.

Call for peace to follow shootings of five people in a 3-block section of West Philly

Gunfire erupted on a West Philadelphia sidewalk yesterday, injuring two men. That came just a day after another man was shot three blocks away, and two days after a pair of men were shot inside a nearby corner grocery.

Yesterday’s violence hit close to home for teachers and toddlers at a nearby day-care center who heard the gunfire and saw a young man lying in pain on the sidewalk. “He was screaming, ‘Help me, help me! Don’t let me die!’ He was hysterical,” the center’s owner said.

Authorities are investigating to see if the three shootings are linked. An outreach worker with the Philadelphia Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Network says a peace rally is being organized for the neighborhood.

Good Ol’ Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday transformation
Signe Wilkinson
Good Ol’ Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday transformation

“Black people can be a lot of things. We can be rude. We can be wrong. We can be loud. We can be bigots. We can even discriminate. But we cannot be racist.” — Columnist Elizabeth Wellington examines recent accusations of racism against a black entrepreneur.

Conner Delaney was all set to go to Villanova to play Division I lacrosse. But he’s a hooper at heart. His decision to change course to play Division III basketball at Johns Hopkins made for this unforgettable championship moment.