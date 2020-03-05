Mayor Jim Kenney will deliver his budget address for fiscal year 2021 today. The $5.2 billion proposal will include a new investment to make Community College of Philadelphia free for thousands of city residents. Out in the Philly suburbs, Democratic voters are working to decide which candidate has the best chance against President Donald Trump. Maybe they’ll find their answer in how similar areas across the country voted on Super Tuesday. We also wrap up the latest updates from Pennsylvania and New Jersey officials on testing for coronavirus in our region.