Many of Pennsylvania’s biggest cities have decriminalized marijuana. And while arrest numbers are dropping somewhat, they’re higher than they were 10 years ago. We dive into many of the factors experts believe are causing this trend. Also, in Philly and many other areas, coronavirus has evoked fear and racism that is hurting some businesses. Mayor Jim Kenney decided to take a message of support to Chinatown. Finally, who is supposed to pick up the bill when presidential candidates visit a city? Local leaders would love some clarity.