“Epidemics led to innovations that have allowed dense settlements to continue functioning and even to thrive. ... As chilling as COVID-19’s viral assault has been over the last several weeks, it’s almost certain that cities will adapt again. The empty sidewalks in Center City may make it feel as if Philadelphia has become a city without people, but this will not become a world without cities.” — Columnist Inga Saffron looks at the resiliency Philadelphia has displayed during past health scares.