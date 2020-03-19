On Wednesday, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw clarified the department’s approach to certain nonviolent crimes during the spread of the coronavirus. Her message aimed to ease concerns and guarantee residents that the police are “not turning a blind eye to crime.” Statewide, the Wolf administration announced Pennsylvania’s first coronavirus death — an individual in Northampton County.
And my colleague Jason Nark introduces us to Heather Miller, perhaps better known as one of the best taxidermists in Pennsylvania at just 27 years old.
Heather Miller might only be 27, but across Pennsylvania, she is already revered as a premier taxidermist with an ability to make dead animals look alive. She grew up in a small community of about 830 people in Dauphin County, spending her days hunting and fishing with her dad.
Her passion for animals eventually manifested itself in the taxidermy business Wild by Design. There are roughly 1,500 licensed taxidermists in Pennsylvania. And Miller is one of the best. With her craft, Miller operates like a storyteller — sending a message with each piece she creates.
Miller’s dream is to eventually move west, maybe to Alaska. There she can take her craft to another level. In the meantime, she’ll keep racking up blue ribbons here at home.
Philadelphia police and law enforcement across the country are grappling with striking a balance between public safety and health concerns linked to the coronavirus. On Tuesday, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw notified commanders that police would be delaying arrests for nonviolent crimes, including drug offenses, theft, and prostitution.
On Wednesday, Outlaw clarified her remarks, assuring residents that police were “not turning a blind eye to crime.” Outlaw said that during the coronavirus crisis, alleged offenders will be detained and arrested at the scene and a warrant will be issued. “No one will escape accountability for the crime that they commit,” she added.
Officers will consider the severity of the incident, the alleged offender’s criminal record, and whether the person poses a danger to the community when considering whether to physically take someone into custody. The coronavirus has complicated law enforcement throughout the region.
At 11:49 p.m. today, when the length of day and night will be roughly equal, it will officially be spring. But those who study nature’s calendar know that the official beginning of the season can be different than the day spring really arrives. Just ask Alyssa Rosemartin, a scientist from Newtown Square.
“Spring has arrived in Philadelphia 16 days earlier this year than the long-term average,” said Rosemartin. “This year is not normal.” Spring is coming earlier at the rate of about a day per decade, she said, "an indicator of changing climate.”
This could lead to more pests, a prolonged allergy season, and disruption of agriculture. My colleagues Frank Kummer and Dominique DeMoe have rounded up a series of charts that paint the picture.
- 🍔 Philly restaurateur Marc Vetri has closed up shop at Vetri Cucina and Fiorella to hunker down at home. Meanwhile, his youngest son is cooking something up for folks on Instagram.
That gorgeous Philly view is one way to make the most out of working from home 🏠. Thanks for sharing it, @ctp.takes.philly.
- On Wednesday, Pennsylvania announced its first death linked to coronavirus. The individual was “an adult from Northampton County,” according to the Wolf administration.
- Slain Philadelphia Police Cpl. James O’Connor IV has been posthumously promoted to sergeant and his handcuffs were used to formally arrest the man accused of killing him.
- With an “unprecedented” number of blood drives being canceled nationwide, the American Red Cross and medical facilities it supplies are experiencing a massive blood shortage, prompting Philly hospitals to work to conserve blood.
- Coronavirus-related closures have prompted questions about how to shop for food (and booze) across the Philly region. Here are some tips to help you get by during the shutdown.
- Meanwhile, thousands of nonunion grocery workers are anxious as they suddenly stand on the front lines of a public health crisis — battling massive crowds and barren shelves. And they aren’t the only workers worried about coming in.
- In Philadelphia, thousands of low-wage service workers are effectively jobless because of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and are curious about unemployment benefits. My colleague Juliana Feliciano Reyes breaks down who’s eligible and how to apply.
“Epidemics led to innovations that have allowed dense settlements to continue functioning and even to thrive. ... As chilling as COVID-19’s viral assault has been over the last several weeks, it’s almost certain that cities will adapt again. The empty sidewalks in Center City may make it feel as if Philadelphia has become a city without people, but this will not become a world without cities.” — Columnist Inga Saffron looks at the resiliency Philadelphia has displayed during past health scares.
- Barbara W. Brandom, a retired pediatric anesthesiologist and a member of Physicians for Social Responsibility, makes the case for why Pennsylvania should not bolster fracking and petrochemicals with the passage of House Bill 1100.
- Columnist Solomon Jones explains why he believes much of the government and media response to the coronavirus has come from a place of white privilege.
I love curling up with something to read as much as the next person, but with so much time at home, it’s a prime opportunity to catch up on podcasts. So here’s an old favorite, a regular listen, and something I’m hoping to start soon:
- Old favorite: Dirty John from the Los Angeles Times and Wondery continues to be a major “re-listen” for me. The story of seduction, deception, forgiveness, and survival still keeps me on the edge of my seat more than two years after its release.
- Regular listen: With so many story lines across the globe tied to the coronavirus, I find myself even more appreciative of Vox’s daily explainer pod, Today, Explained. Recent episodes have focused on America’s response to the virus, its impact on schools, and living life in lockdown.
- Hoping to start soon: Like many podcast enthusiasts, I’m kind of into true crime, and Wondery’s new podcast The Dating Game Killer has caught my eye.
Got a podcast recommendation for me? I’m all ears.
Raj Haldar is a man of many talents. He’s a rapper, a children’s book author, and the DJ on Eagles game days at Lincoln Financial Field. But now it appears that his most consequential project is focused on teaching kids how to sneeze into their elbow.