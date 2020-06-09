“Mission-oriented people who are comfortable following and enforcing rules, enjoy solidarity with their peers, and who are trained and socialized by the gatekeepers. In hiring ‘themselves,’ policing as an institution has created a self-perpetuating cycle that values control, enforcement, and authority — over the protection of life — as its primary mission.” — writes Robert J. Kane, a professor and head of Drexel’s department of criminology and justice studies, about how police recruitment needs to change.