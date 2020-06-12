Protests that swept the nation came to Philadelphia on May 30. What started calmly at noon on that Saturday had given way by 4 p.m. to throngs of demonstrators converging on City Hall and the Municipal Services Building. Some chanted and waved signs, demanding justice for George Floyd. Others tried to pull down the statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo, for many a painful reminder of the city’s history of police brutality, and threw bottles of urine and chemicals that left some officers hospitalized. Four police cruisers were engulfed by flames.