Welcome to the “green” phase, Philadelphia. Starting today, the city and its surrounding counties will be in Pennsylvania’s last and least restrictive reopening phase, though somewhat modified in the city. Salons, swimming pools, and zoos can resume business, and small religious gatherings can be held. But Philly Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said safety precautions remain paramount and the city could “take steps back” if coronavirus case numbers surge again. Cases in Philadelphia have decreased over the last few weeks — but nationally, 34,000 new cases were reported Thursday, nearing an all-time high set in April.