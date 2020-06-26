Welcome to the “green” phase, Philadelphia. Starting today, the city and its surrounding counties will be in Pennsylvania’s last and least restrictive reopening phase, though somewhat modified in the city. Salons, swimming pools, and zoos can resume business, and small religious gatherings can be held. But Philly Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said safety precautions remain paramount and the city could “take steps back” if coronavirus case numbers surge again. Cases in Philadelphia have decreased over the last few weeks — but nationally, 34,000 new cases were reported Thursday, nearing an all-time high set in April.
After weeks of defending the decision to let Philadelphia police use tear gas, pepper spray, and rubber bullets on protesters gathered on the Vine Street Expressway, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Mayor Jim Kenney abruptly apologized Thursday. They called the use of force on that day “unjustifiable” and admitted that they had offered incorrect and uncorroborated explanations for why officers resorted to the tactics.
Also on Thursday, City Council unanimously voted to hold hearings on the police response to the protests. Before their annual summer vacation, lawmakers also approved bills that aim to strengthen oversight of the Police Department, diversify its ranks and curtail the unlawful use of stop-and-frisk. Council will tackle two more police accountability bills when it returns in the fall.
The Borough of Gettysburg does not display the Confederate flag, but it’s a symbol that about a million tourists a year see when visiting. The town is home to Gettysburg National Military Park, which features about two dozen monuments dedicated to the Confederacy and its soldiers. Unaffiliated gift shops stock Confederate bath mats and bikinis, and burgers named after Confederate generals are on the menu at a local bar.
Now, with the nationwide push to take down symbols of the Confederacy, the town of Gettysburg is facing the question of why anyone flies a rebel flag at all.
My colleague Katie Park asked some Philly business owners how they’re preparing for reopening and what they expect for their first day back.
- Philadelphia is set to be the first U.S. city to protect its workers against retaliation for speaking up about unsafe coronavirus conditions. On Thursday, City Council also approved a new budget with cuts due to the pandemic, tax hikes, and no budget increase for the Police Department. The budget also included increased funding for various housing initiatives.
- Philadelphia police are under fire after violent groups of white people have occupied parts of Fishtown and South Philly on at least four occasions this month. “A lot of people want to know why those individuals are being coddled and why they seem to have some sort of special protection,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said.
- When Joe Biden visited Pennsylvania last week, it was clear his cautious campaign is trying to be anything but a Trump rally. And it may be working. A new poll shows Biden with a 10-point lead in Pennsylvania.
- SEPTA’s board approved fare changes and a total of $2.2 billion for its operating and capital budgets.
- Black transgender communities suffer a greater mental-health burden from discrimination and violence.
- A new book details the suicide note of Dr. James Kauffman, who hanged himself while awaiting trial in the murder of his wife at the Jersey Shore.
- 🎆 Hearing fireworks in your neighborhood? These are the rules in Pennsylvania.
- 💩 Philadelphia and Temple scientists are looking for signs of COVID-19 in the city’s raw sewage.
- 🏒 Bobby Clarke’s overtime goal changed the 1974 Stanley Cup Finals. Learn more about it in the latest installment of our Flyers flashback series.
- 😷🦠 Some doctors think face shields protect against the coronavirus just as well as masks, and could be a better option in community settings.
- 🎓 A Cherry Hill military veteran and educator created a star-studded virtual tribute for high school graduates who are joining the armed forces.
- ☀️ Summer is not canceled. Here are a few things to do this week, and here are some things to watch this weekend.
“Black transgender women are the mothers not just of movements (including the turning point at Stonewall) and ballroom houses, but mothers, too, of a story not often amplified by society. They hold the histories of our queer Black communities.” — West Philly organizer and writer Abdul-Aliy Muhammad writes about the death of Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells, a Philadelphia Black trans woman.
- Philly should ban police use of tear gas after Amnesty International’s report, writes Inquirer national columnist Will Bunch.
- Undo a Frank Rizzo-era police tactic: Bring back the Fairmount Park Guards, writes Dena Ferrara Driscoll, South Philly resident and nonprofit communications worker.
- Weddings are looking a little different in the time of COVID-19. Here are some ways that Philly vendors are helping couples pull off micro-weddings or elopements from Philadelphia Magazine.
- A game that looks similar to SimCity uses open data from Philadelphia to help players understand urban planning. Learn more with Technical.ly Philadelphia.
- During the pandemic, people are becoming U.S. citizens in a drive-through. The Los Angeles Times profiled the process.
While baseball is on hold, Phillies outfielder Matt Szczur has been working on his other art: painting. Three months without the sport has given him time to dig into his passion he’s had for nearly as long as his love for the game. With spray paint and stencils, he’s created portraits of Michael Jordan, Rocky Balboa, Ernie Banks, Mickey Mouse, and Ken Griffey Jr. They’re even for sale.