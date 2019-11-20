Thanksgiving is more than a week away. But it’s not too early to start planning those menus. We had some of Philly’s best chefs show us how they cook their favorite dishes (including a 🦃). Plus, a couple of our political reporters took a deep look at how the Medicare for All debate is shaping the Democratic Party ahead of 2020. Last but certainly not least, scroll down to the end to learn more about a good dog 🐶 that’s breaking barriers with its handler.