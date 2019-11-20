Thanksgiving is more than a week away. But it’s not too early to start planning those menus. We had some of Philly’s best chefs show us how they cook their favorite dishes (including a 🦃). Plus, a couple of our political reporters took a deep look at how the Medicare for All debate is shaping the Democratic Party ahead of 2020. Last but certainly not least, scroll down to the end to learn more about a good dog 🐶 that’s breaking barriers with its handler.
Want to cook Thanksgiving like a Philly chef this year? Well, be prepared to spatchcock a turkey, top your squash with stracchino cheese, load your sausage stuffing with garnishes, top your dessert with brown-butter whipped cream, and encrust your mac and cheese in panko.
We got the stories on some of the favorite Thanksgiving dishes from the chefs behind Res Ipsa, Mike’s BBQ, Fiore, and Kalaya. Oh, and we share their recipes, too. Do you have any favorite last-minute Thanksgiving dishes?
Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. announced a new environmental safety plan for Philly schools. Among other things, he pledged quicker responses to asbestos issues in school buildings and better communication with affected communities.
There has been rising pressure on the district to better handle environmental concerns in its aging buildings. This school year has seen asbestos in multiple buildings.
Some labor unions see Medicare for All as essential to their values. Others think it would be a downgrade from the insurance benefits for which they fought so hard. In a larger sense, Medicare for All is serving as a dividing line in the Democratic Party between a liberal wing and more moderate voices.
The fight has come up consistently in debates and is almost certain to make an appearance again in the fifth debate tonight. So, where do the candidates stand on the issue?
- A fatal engine failure forced a plane to make an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport last year. Now, after an investigation of the fatal incident, feds want a redesign of the Boeing plane.
- The woman who was dragged out of a New Jersey Senate hearing this week has been working to rock the Garden State’s politics. Sue Altman is just getting started.
- A suspect in Friday’s shooting at the Pleasantville High School football field called the alleged gunman minutes before the attack. He told him that his intended target was “in the bleachers," according to court records.
- An ex-priest from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia will head to court next month. He’s accused of molesting altar boys in Bucks County.
- Pennsylvania is close to getting new funding to help Montgomery and Bucks County eliminate chemicals from drinking water.
- Why is it so hard to force people to get mental-health treatment in Pennsylvania?
Well, this is a different view of our city’s skyline. Thanks for sharing, @kleggere.
- Here are experts’ strategies to keeping colds and the flu away from you in the coming weeks. (Hint: Wash your hands, a lot.)
- Philadelphia is one of the world’s 25 must-see places, according to National Geographic.
- Ellen DeGeneres declined a Philly couple’s wedding invite. But she gave them a big surprise instead.
- A Philly rapper has been convicted of running a drug ring implicated in murders. He could face at least 15 years in prison.
- The Eagles defense is playing better. But now it has to face an MVP candidate who poses a much different challenge than Tom Brady did.
- Looking for a pre-Turkey Day workout plan? Here’s a routine that will energize your Thanksgiving week.
“Only at an Ivy League institution would students react to a university’s strategic decision with the sense of entitlement currently on display.” — Ehson Kashfipour, a current J.D./MBA candidate at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School and the Wharton School, about the backlash to the name change at Penn’s law school.
- A freelance writer living in New Jersey is on pace to make about $120,000 this year. If a worker bill passes in New Jersey, Jen A. Miller writes, she may have to move to continue her freelance career.
- Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene A. DePasquale writes that the commonwealth needs to get real about how much it costs to clean up climate change disasters.
- Jason Segal, the famous actor who photobombed his way through his months filming a TV show in Philly, is leaving town. Philadelphia Magazine looked back at his time here.
- Children in Illinois are being locked away, the Chicago Tribune reports. And it’s often breaking the law.
- Here’s how South Dakota became the place where the super-rich prefer to keep their billions, according to the Guardian.
Bahir is an Azawakh dog trained by former Philly cop Aliya Taylor. And at this year’s National Dog Show, Bahir and Taylor were each one of a kind.