Good morning.

First: Even Santa has to pivot in a pandemic. Here’s how St. Nick impersonators (Santa’s official reps) are adapting to keep the magical tradition going. One encouraging outcome of this year: plenty of kids’ lists of demands are looking selfless this year.

Second: Cyber theft is the non-COVID-19 “infection” that cost the charity Philabundance almost a million dollars when thieves infiltrated its system.

And: Yesterday was a big day for online shopping. Here’s just how big.

— Ashley Hoffman (@_ashleyhoffman, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)r

Ho, ho, hold still so I can take your temperature. How Santas are spreading holiday cheer this COVID Christmas.

At Triple Dog Dare Ya Christmas Tree Farm in Franklinville, N.J. , photographer Colleen Kuzniasz takes pictures of Keegan (left), Karlee, and Karson Whelan as Santa Kringle (Frank Naimoli) keeps his distance behind them. CURT HUDSON
At Triple Dog Dare Ya Christmas Tree Farm in Franklinville, N.J. , photographer Colleen Kuzniasz takes pictures of Keegan (left), Karlee, and Karson Whelan as Santa Kringle (Frank Naimoli) keeps his distance behind them. CURT HUDSON

Representing the world’s most famous merry man does not stop for a pandemic, it’s just different. The idea is to avoid spreading COVID-19 while spreading cheer naturally.

With that in mind, Kris Kringles are doing things differently for the annual visits. Think socially distanced photo shoots for little believers. But lap-sitting allowed.

Most important of all, Ho, ho, hold still so I can take your temperature. How Santas are spreading holiday cheer this COVID Christmas.. Now let the Santas speak already.

Philly hunger relief group Philabundance lost nearly $1 million in cyberattack

Philabundance recently fell victim to large-scale cybercrime at a time when its services were never more essential in this pandemic. Thieves used a “phishing” scam to invade the charity group’s computer network and cannibalize its tech networks. They successfully blocked real incoming emails and then sent an email that really did a number on them. It imitated a construction company invoice that led the charity to pay a hefty $923,533 to a fraudulent account.

Hurting an organization so well-respected that’s feeding people in the midst of the economic downturn of our time could have had truly unfortunate consequences. Here’s what you need to know.

Helpful COVID-19 resources

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

Instagram
@strangerphilly/
Instagram

We can still get reflective when it rains. Thanks for sharing @StrangerPhilly.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout-out!

What did 2020 look like through your lens? Tag your best photos from this year on Instagram with #OurPhilly by this Friday, Dec. 4 for a chance to be a part of our Year in Pictures. Our photographers will pick their favorites to feature in a community gallery on Inquirer.com.

That’s interesting

Opinions

Business Owners
signe wilkinson
Business Owners

“The deep American value of personal liberty — the freedom to make choices in our own lives — does not apply to the decision to wear a mask. This liberty is valid only as long as the choices you make do not harm me. This was said best in a statement often attributed to Oliver Wendell Holmes: ‘The right to swing my fist ends where the other man’s nose begins.’ ” — Neil Skolnik, M.D., a professor of family and community medicine, writes that until the vaccines become available and immunize millions, everyone’s actions affect the lives of all of us.

What we’re reading

  • Artists of color are turning boarded up businesses into works of art, transforming pain-inducing wooden “monuments” into messages of justice and love, the Philadelphia Tribune reports.
  • People are still reeling from the end of The Undoing, the psychological thriller starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant that kicks off with the killing of a mistress. The actor who plays a powerhouse attorney on the show everyone’s talking about did an interview with Collider about her process. Or just watch Hugh Grant dance in Love, Actually again. That’s another way to go.
  • No music festival, no problem. Philly Mag spotlights a couple who brought the best of the fest to their nuptials.

Your Daily Dose of | Home

Leroy and Elsie Freeman are a couple using Habitat For Humanity Philadelphia Guesthouse, so they missed their usual Thanksgiving in their home.
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
Leroy and Elsie Freeman are a couple using Habitat For Humanity Philadelphia Guesthouse, so they missed their usual Thanksgiving in their home.

Meet the first couple ever to move into this shiny new Habitat for Humanity guesthouse for the holidays while their home is getting major repairs. They won’t be able to return home for a few weeks, so Habitat even served up all the trappings of their Thanksgiving feast complete with fixings, decorations and all.