“The deep American value of personal liberty — the freedom to make choices in our own lives — does not apply to the decision to wear a mask. This liberty is valid only as long as the choices you make do not harm me. This was said best in a statement often attributed to Oliver Wendell Holmes: ‘The right to swing my fist ends where the other man’s nose begins.’ ” — Neil Skolnik, M.D., a professor of family and community medicine, writes that until the vaccines become available and immunize millions, everyone’s actions affect the lives of all of us.