It’s almost like both campaigns have been treating this election like it’s a race for Pennsylvania. That’s where you could find President Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Mike Pence, and Kamala Harris making their Election Day Eve pitches.

However this plays out, you can follow the election with The Inquirer for what the early returns mean — and don’t mean.

Stay up to date with all the latest real-time election news on our live election blog. It’s where you can quickly find breaking news on the race, deeply reported Pennsylvania voter stories, and vital analysis on the latest polls all in one place.

Our reporters, who are committed to getting you news you can trust, have spread out all over the state to bring you the latest. More on our approach here.

Voting in-person today? We’ve got all your questions about that answered.

Pennsylvania ends the 2020 campaign at the center of the action as Trump, Biden, Pence, and Harris descend

It’s been said that Pennsylvania is “the knife’s edge on which the race is balanced,” and it’s given candidates a shiny blade on which to heap attention — and plenty of it.

At times, some of the most salient issues here have ceded the spotlight to one: voting. Just yesterday, after months of slashing baseless attacks on the process, Trump leveled his most incendiary attack on a peaceful election yet. For Biden’s part, holding onto his polling edge over Trump in Pennsylvania and other battleground states in the final hours, he urged Pennsylvanians to vote in record numbers.

It’s crunch time for Pennsylvania’s pandemic presidential election. Is the state ready?

It was always going to be about Pennsylvania, and early signs in other battleground states have only conspired to make Pennsylvania’s electoral votes appear even more coveted.

Not to bring up ancient history, but in 2016, Trump became the first Republican to carry the Keystone State since 1988 when he won it narrowly. And now with everyone watching, there’s the complexity of kaleidoscopically intricate election laws at the federal, state, and local levels shifting, which I’ll let Jonathan Lai clear up for you.

He’s been telling us about how the count could take days before the pandemic. Pennsylvanians have voted by mail to a degree never seen before this year. It’s even strained the system. And without state guidance for fixing flawed ballots, there’s a dense patchwork of procedural discrepancies on the county front that could make a meaningful difference. Lai spoke with elections officials about their plans.

What to expect if you’re voting in person on Election Day

In only the biggest change to the system since 1937, it’s the first year that any Pennsylvania voter could vote by mail. Demand for mail-in ballots surged, but far from everyone has actually turned their ballots in. In fact, only one-third of 2020′s historic 9 million registered Pa. voters did.

That leaves, well, a lot of people potentially lining up to vote today in the most bracingly charged election we can remember. A series of new factors mean it might take a while to tally it all. Assuming proper safety measures are in place, you should at least be able to vote safely.

Before you step out, here’s what you should expect if you’re voting in-person today.

Plus, misinformation can spread quickly. It may take some time before we know who wins this week’s presidential election. That’s not fraud, that’s not the election being stolen, it’s just the votes being counted over time. We urge everyone to use and share information from credible sources. Know that our reporters and editors will be working tirelessly to bring you the latest, verified information on Election Day and beyond.

It's Election Day. Vote!
Signe Wilkinson
“President Donald Trump says ‘bad things happen in Philadelphia.’ He’s about to learn to keep Philly’s name out of his mouth. We don’t take kindly to outsiders knocking our city or making false claims about poll watchers and our election process. Philly, it’s time to put a stop to Trump’s attempt to MAGA-tize our country.” — columnist Jenice Armstrong writes that a vote against Trump is a vote for returning America to some semblance of normalcy.

