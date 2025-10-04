Eagles-Broncos viewer’s guide: Everything you need to know about the Birds’ Week 5 matchup

If you’ve been too busy preparing for Red October to think about the Eagles this week, you’re not alone.

But the undefeated Birds are back at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday to host Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos. Here’s our viewer’s guide to get you ready for kickoff, with everything you need to know about the team’s Week 5 matchup ...

How to watch Eagles-Broncos

The Eagles-Broncos game will air live on CBS in-market on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game is also available to fans in-market on Paramount+.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call the game, with Tracy Wolfson serving as sideline reporter. Jalen Hurts will join Philly native Matt Ryan pregame on NFL Today, and Dawn Staley will also factor into the pregame coverage on CBS.

If you’d rather listen to Merrill Reese and Mike Quick call the game, the radio broadcast can be found on 94.1 WIP, and if you’re not heading to the Linc, but want to watch the game with your fellow Birds fans, here are a few spots to check out.

Final Week 5 injury report

Here’s a look at the final injury report for both teams, which was released Friday afternoon.

Eagles

Out None Questionable None

That’s right, aside from rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell missing practice for personal reasons, everyone on the active roster was accounted for on Friday — and will all be available Sunday, including Campbell. However, the Eagles won’t be activating linebacker Nakobe Dean from injured reserve just yet. They have two more weeks to do so before having to place him on season-long injured reserve.

Broncos

Out TE Lucas Krull (foot) Questionable None

Like the Eagles, the Broncos are relatively healthy heading into Sunday’s game, with just Krull expected to be out. They had a few players on the injury report throughout the week, including tight end Nate Adkins (concussion), wideout Marvin Mims Jr. (hip/ankle), and former Eagles linebacker Alex Singleton, but all were full participants in Friday’s practice.

Eagles-Broncos odds

As of Saturday afternoon, the Eagles are 4.5-point favorites at home against the Broncos at both FanDuel and DraftKings.

For individual player props for Hurts, A.J. Brown, and more, check out our guide here, and look here for the Eagles’ latest Super Bowl odds, which continue to improve with each win.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown walks off the field after the Eagles beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

Storylines to watch

After a week of frustration and confusion, how will the Eagles work Brown into the lineup?

“I think it’s normal to have frustrations because of the standard that we hold ourselves to,” Brown said. “We have a lot of talent on offense, and to be honest, defense and special teams have been low-key carrying us.”

Hurts didn’t complete a single pass in the second half against the Bucs, and Brown started a week of discourse with a post on social media that appeared to be criticizing the team for not utilizing him. Will he get more targets against reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II?

“If they are frustrated, shoot, let them be frustrated,” Surtain said earlier this week. “But I know they’re going to figure it out for sure. I mean, obviously, you know he’s a great player, so I know they’re going to give him the ball, they’re going to fix it. But not [this] week.”

Here are more storylines to watch out for this week:

One number to know

3.1 — That’s Saquon Barkley’s yards per carry so far in 2025. In his 2,000-yard 2024 campaign, Barkley averaged 5.8 yards per carry. The Eagles’ inconsistent passing game has drawn a lot of attention over the first four weeks, but the run game hasn’t been much better.

From left: Quarterbacks Bo Nix of the Broncos and Jalen Hurts of the Eagles Read more Yong Kim and Associated Press

Our Eagles-Broncos predictions

As always, here are our writers’ predictions for how they think Sunday’s game will play out …

Jeff McLane: An argument could be made that the Eagles could have lost each of the first four games if one play went differently. But they didn’t, and until they lose a game that Hurts has started and finished, I’m sticking with the Birds. Eagles 30, Broncos 23

Olivia Reiner: the Broncos, who played Monday, are coming off a short week and a cross-country trip. So long as the Eagles are healthy, which appears to be the case with Dallas Goedert (knee), Lane Johnson (shoulder), and Jalen Carter (shoulder) practicing, they should earn their fifth straight win. Eagles 24, Broncos 20

Jeff Neiburg: Denver has an elite front, but it’s better on the edges than it is up the middle, so maybe the Eagles’ interior offensive line can put together a better 60 minutes and allow the run game to finally get going. Eagles 27, Broncos 18

Matt Breen: Let’s remember how the Eagles became Super Bowl champions last year. They need to find that dynamic rushing attack. This could be the week as Denver’s only matchup this season against a premier running back was the 165 yards the Bron gave up to Jonathan Taylor in Week 2. Barkley seems primed for a big day and the defense will take care of the rest. Eagles 31, Broncos 14

National media predictions

Here’s how the experts in the national media are picking Sunday’s game between the Eagles and Broncos ...

Outlet Winner Outlet ESPN Winner Eagles Outlet NFL.com Winner Eagles Outlet CBS Sports Winner Eagles Outlet Sports Illustrated Winner Eagles Outlet USA Today Winner Eagles Outlet Bleacher Report Winner Eagles Outlet Sporting News Winner Eagles

What we’re saying about the Eagles

Here’s a look at what our columnists are saying about the Eagles, starting with Mike Sielski, who doesn’t want fans to get too excited after the 4-0 start...

Mike Sielski: “The Eagles are 4-0. They are good. They have not been great, and they can’t keep this up and expect another championship. They just can’t.” Read more.

Marcus Hayes: "Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Monday that he’s sure Brown wants to stay in Philadelphia, but he seemed to be tiring of having to defend and explain Brown’s frequent diva behavior as the team continues to win. At the end of the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade in February, Brown used his time at the mic to refute the perception that he’s more concerned about numbers than wins:

“‘They said I was a diva. They said all I cared about was stats.’

“Guess what? ‘They’ are going to start saying that again if he keeps implying that he’s unhappy despite all this winning.” Read more.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks with quarterback Bo Nix during the first half an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Read more Michael Conroy / AP

What the Broncos are saying

For the second week in a row, the Eagles are facing a coach who is a fan of their signature Tush Push, after Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles gave it his stamp of approval last week. Sean Payton even went as far as to call “B.S.” on the those who tried to use player safety to ban it.

“If the powers to be don’t want it for aesthetic reasons, or competitive reasons, or it’s hard to officiate, etc. — I’ve been involved in those meetings for a long time, and when all of the sudden health and safety was pulled into that, which might be the safest play in football, my B.S. nose kind of went up,” Payton said this week. “It’s a quarterback sneak, and credit Philadelphia … I’m one that looks at it as long as the line of scrimmage is clean, that it’s a well-run quarterback sneak.”

Payton also hasn’t had to face it as the head coach of the Broncos yet, so we’ll see how he feels about it after the game.

Here’s a look at some more of what the Broncos are saying about the Eagles ...

Surtain on Mitchell: “He’s been dominant, man. From what I’ve seen from him on film, he’s a baller for sure. He nice; he nice.”

Payton on the Birds’ turnover ratio: “I think they’ve only given the ball away one time in the last four weeks. They’re taking it away. Their special teams, they have the blocked punt last week, blocked field goal, all three phases are doing a great job. That’s one of the reasons they’re the champion.”

Former Eagles and Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson (left) offered his thoughts on the Eagles this week. Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

What the national media is saying

Meanwhile, the national media had plenty to say about the Eagles this week, from the Brown drama to questions about their legitimacy as Super Bowl contenders, despite being one of just two undefeated teams in the NFL.

Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson isn’t one of those people ready to sound the alarms.

“You’re 4-0,” Pederson told Barstool Sports. “Let’s coach off touchdown passes, and let’s coach off wins. Let’s get better as a team, but we’re 4-0. We’re going to ride that. They’re winning games, Jalen Hurts is playing well, obviously he can run. You’ve got to pick it up in the pass game a bit, but they’re 4-0.”

Here’s some more of what they’re saying about the Birds ...

Former Saints QB Drew Brees: “I know Philly’s undefeated, but barely. Barely! If CeeDee catches a post in Week 1, and if the Rams make a chip-shot field goal, they’re sitting at 2-2. They are not the best team in the NFL.”

ESPN’s Louis Riddick: “I don’t think A.J. Brown is selfish at all. I think A.J. Brown is the most selfless receiver in the NFL. I could make an argument that he is the most talented receiver in the NFL.”

The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz: “Philadelphia’s status as a contender isn’t based on what we’re seeing from the offense right now. It’s based on an idea of what it can be … But there are no strong challengers to Philly in the NFC East, so the Eagles have the time to work through these problems."

Looking to take SEPTA down to Sunday's game? We've got some tips for you. Read more Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

What we’re reading (and watching)

⚡ Nakobe Dean returns to Eagles practice after his patellar tendon injury in the wild-card in 2024, but his role on the defense is still being determined.

🏬 Jordan is opening its first World of Flight store in the U.S. in Philly next week, and it’s no coincidence that Hurts is one of the brand’s biggest stars.

🏟️ Looking to get down to the Linc and avoid the gridlock on your way to the stadium? We asked some fans for their best SEPTA secrets.

🦅 Former Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham weighed in on the state of the Eagles and how the legendary trash talker would fare with all the extra taunting penalties.

🏈 How St. Joe’s Prep vs. La Salle became Philadelphia’s ultimate football rivalry