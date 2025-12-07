Eagles vs. Chargers: Predictions, odds, playoff standings, injuries, and what everyone is talking about

The Eagles will be back in prime time as they try to stop a two-game skid from turning into three against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Monday Night Football.

Here’s everything you need to know about the team’s Week 14 matchup ...

How to watch Eagles vs. Chargers

The Eagles kick off against the Chargers at 8:15 p.m. on ABC and ESPN, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the call and Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge on the sidelines. For fans looking for a more monstrous viewing experience, ESPN will be producing an animated Funday Football alternative cast on ESPN2, DisneyXD and Disney+ set in the Monsters, Inc. universe.

Advertisement

If you prefer Merrill Reese and Mike Quick on the call, the radio broadcast can be found on 94.1 WIP-FM. And if you want to watch the game with fellow Birds fans, here are a few spots to check out.

» READ MORE: Jeff McLane’s keys to Eagles vs. Chargers in Week 14: What you need to know and a prediction

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter underwent a procedure on his shoulders and will miss Monday night's game against the Chargers. Read more Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

Final injury report

The Eagles will be without one Pro Bowl lineman on each side of the ball on Monday night. Lane Johnson remains out with the Lisfranc injury he suffered in the team’s win over the Lions. Fred Johnson will fill in at right tackle for a third game. Jalen Carter will also miss Monday’s game, as the defensive tackle underwent a procedure on both of his shoulders and is currently considered week to week.

» READ MORE: Jalen Carter’s absence could put rookie Ty Robinson in the spotlight

Advertisement

For the Chargers, quarterback Justin Herbert is questionable after undergoing surgery to repair a fracture in his left (non-throwing) hand earlier in the week. Here’s a look at the final injury report for both sides.

Eagles

Out

DT Jalen Carter, shoulders T Lane Johnson, foot

Advertisement

Questionable

S Marcus Epps, shoulder T Myles Hinton, back

Chargers

Out

TE Tucker Fisk, ankle

Advertisement

Questionable

RB Omarion Hampton, ankle QB Justin Herbert, left hand DT Otito Ogbonnia, elbow

Eagles vs. Chargers odds

As of Saturday afternoon, the Eagles were 2.5-point favorites at FanDuel and DraftKings. Both sportsbooks have set the projected point total at 41.5.

» READ MORE: Marcus Epps is ready to do ‘whatever the team needs’ as Eagles could have a new starting safety

With their win over the Eagles on Black Friday, the Bears moved ahead of the Birds in the NFC standings. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Playoff picture

With five games remaining in the regular season, the 8-4 Eagles hold a two-game lead over the NFC East and hold the third seed in the NFC. At 2-11, the Giants are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, and the 3-9 Commanders can be eliminated from the divisional race with a loss or an Eagles win this week. The Cowboys, at 6-6-1, stand the best chance of taking the division lead from the Eagles, though Dallas’ loss to the Lions on Thursday night gave the Birds a bit of extra cushion.

NFC East standings

» READ MORE: Can the Eagles still get the No. 1 seed in the NFC? Yes, but it will be difficult.

The Bears and the Rams, both at 9-3, sit ahead of the Eagles in the NFC’s playoff seeding. The Birds have a tiebreak advantage over the Rams thanks to their 33-26 win over Los Angeles in Week 3, but the Bears hold the head-to-head advantage over the Eagles after last week’s loss.

Advertisement

NFC Standings

Police confirmed earlier this week that offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo's Moorestown home was vandalized after the Eagles' loss to the Bears on Black Friday. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Storylines to watch

The Eagles’ struggles on the offensive side of the ball continued in back-to-back losses to the Cowboys and Bears, and fans expressed their anger in various ways, with some going too far and egging offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo’s home.

» READ MORE: An alternate history of 2023, and why the Eagles are preaching the right message | Marcus Hayes

But the Birds’ defense also struggled in the team’s 24-15 loss to Chicago at Lincoln Financial Field last Friday, giving up 281 rushing yards. After holding opponents to fewer than 400 yards of offense in each of its first 10 games, Vic Fangio’s defense allowed both the Cowboys and the Bears to eclipse 400 yards of total offense in back-to-back games. Can the defense recover from back-to-back poor performances and contain the Chargers without Carter?

Injuries will also play a part in Monday night’s game for the Chargers. Jim Harbaugh’s team is preparing for Herbert to be their starting quarterback against the Eagles after he had surgery on his fractured left hand on Monday, though his status was listed as questionable on Saturday’s injury report. Herbert’s right throwing hand is healthy, but will a recovering left hand impact Herbert’s abilities on the field? Or will the Eagles see backup Trey Lance on Monday night?

Here are a few more storylines to follow…

» READ MORE: If you haven’t been paying attention to the Eagles’ troubles, let’s get you up to speed | Mike Sielski

One number to know

75.9% – The rate of trips to the red zone that have resulted in touchdowns for the Eagles this season.

While the Eagles’ offensive struggles have been well documented, the Birds are leading the league in efficiency when they get inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. They have converted 22 of their 29 red-zone trips into touchdowns this season.

» READ MORE: Numbers and trends that could impact Monday’s Eagles-Chargers game in Los Angeles

The Eagles and chargers last met in Nov. 2021. Read more YONG KIM / Staff Photographer

Inquirer Eagles-Chargers predictions

Our writers are split on their predictions for Monday night. Here’s a snippet of each of what they’re thinking — but you can click their names for a more in-depth breakdown …

Jeff McLane: I’m sure fans hate whenever I pick the Eagles. I get the joke. But I like their chances against a limited quarterback, and definitely if Lance starts. I don’t think the offense will rise from the near-dead, but I anticipate noticeable changes off the mini-bye that will aid their chances. I also like Hurts indoors. | Prediction: Eagles 25, Chargers 19

» READ MORE: What we know (and don’t) about the Eagles entering Week 14 vs. the Chargers

Jeff Neiburg: Justin Herbert is wearing a cast on his left hand, and the Chargers have a passing attack that should play into the Eagles’ hands, as long as they’re able to stop the run and get Herbert into third-and-longs. That may seem like a big ask without Carter, and it is, but the Eagles have had a solid enough run defense for most of the season to think Vic Fangio and Co. will make sure the last performance was just a one-game blip. | Prediction: Eagles 23, Chargers 20

Olivia Reiner: On one hand, I find it hard to believe that this Eagles team, with all of its talent, will lose three straight games for the first time since 2023. On the other, these matchups aren’t exactly favorable for the Eagles, even with an injured Herbert factored into the equation. | Prediction: Chargers 27, Eagles 24

Matt Breen: Omarion Hampton is trending to play Monday night, giving the Chargers a two-headed rushing attack against the Eagles. Does that remind you of anything? ... This seems like a tough spot. | Prediction: Chargers 27, Eagles 17

» READ MORE: Eagles vs. Chargers predictions: Our writers pick a winner for Week 14

National media picks

Here’s how the national media is leaning for Monday …

ESPN: Eagles NFL.com: Eagles CBS Sports: Eagles Sports Illustrated: Eagles USA Today: Eagles Sporting News: Chargers Bleacher Report: Eagles

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have lost four of their last eight games. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

What we’re saying about the Eagles

Here’s what our columnists are saying about the Eagles this week, starting with Marcus Hayes, who argues that Jalen Carter’s injury will intensify the pressure on Jalen Hurts ...

Marcus Hayes: “The Eagles can win three of their remaining games, four if they win Monday night. That would give them 12 wins and a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC, since they’ve beaten the Rams and Lions, and since the Bears have a much more challenging schedule left to play. But no longer can the Eagles expect their defense to win games for them, as Hurts squeezes the football and stares, mystified, into opposing secondaries.” Read more.

David Murphy: “The reality of the NFL is that good teams struggle. It is a counterpunchers league, led by a bunch of maniac coaches who won’t rest until they figure out what you are doing and how to beat it. Andy Reid did not suddenly become a worse offensive coach over the last three seasons. Patrick Mahomes is still the same Patrick Mahomes who threw for 5,250 yards in 2022. Nobody in Kansas City or elsewhere is seriously questioning whether one of them is the problem. The Eagles made it look easy last year. But last year was an anomaly. The competitive environment this season is much closer to the norm.” Read more.

Mike Sielski: “That narrative — that [A.J.] Brown is only about Brown and his selfishness damages the Eagles — has never held up under much scrutiny. Should he stay off social media more? Of course he should. But they have a 53-18 record (regular-season and postseason), have won a Super Bowl, and reached another since acquiring him. At least 29 other teams in the NFL would sign up for that level of damage. Read more.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert broke a bone in his non-throwing hand last week against the Raiders. Read more Jae C. Hong / AP

What the Chargers are saying

At 8-4, the Chargers are in the current playoff picture in the AFC as the top wild-card team and trail the 10-2 Broncos for the lead in the AFC West. According to NFL.com’s playoff probabilities, a win against the Eagles would give the Chargers a 76% chance of making the playoffs, while a loss drops their postseason odds to 50%.

Herbert’s status under center is still in question, but the Chargers have prepared this week as if he will be the starting quarterback. Herbert had high praise for Vic Fangio’s defense as he prepared to face the Birds this week.

“He’s had a ton of success in this league,” Herbert said. “Back at his time with the Broncos, we saw him twice a year and we had a lot of respect for him then … The guys that they have on that side of the ball are game-wreckers and you have to be aware of those guys, and at the same time they are really well-coached, and it makes for a dangerous combination for a defense.”

» READ MORE: The Chargers are ready for Vic Fangio’s defense — and aren’t worried about Justin Herbert’s hand injury

Here’s what else the Chargers had to say…

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman on Fangio’s coverage schemes: “I was born at night, but not last night. Vic’s going to have different ways to leverage coverage to where it’s not one-on-one at all times ... But as far as the matchup, I like Ladd [McConkey] against anybody.”

Wide receiver Quentin Johnston on Herbert’s injury: “I forgot he was dealing with something the way he’s playing. But that’s just the type of guy he is. Very, very tough guy. He was still at practice, throwing very accurate, so he honestly looked like he hasn’t lost his touch. So right now, just getting him through practice and getting him through the week and prepared for Sunday.”

Defensive end Khalil Mack on the Eagles’ offensive line without Lane Johnson: “Nameless, faceless objects. You understand who they are and what they’ve been able to accomplish and the level of football they play at, so it’s going to be a hell of a challenge.”

Guard Tyler Steen, center Cam Jurgens, and guard Landon Dickerson make up 60% of the Eagles starting offensive line. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

What the national media is saying

Back-to-back losses from the Birds has placed them under the microscope of national network analysts and pundits, who are trying to diagnose what’s wrong with the reigning Super Bowl champs. On his New Heights podcast, former Eagles center Jason Kelce said the team will be in better shape once his former teammate Johnson returns from injury to his spot at right tackle.

“Lane Johnson coming back will be huge,” Jason said. “Even though [backup Fred Johnson] has done well, especially in pass [protection]. I think the run game is close, I know it hasn’t manifested yet. It’s frustrating watching because you know it can be so much better. I think with the health that is starting to come, it will only improve.”

Here’s what else the national media had to say about the Birds…

Travis Kelce on how pre-snap motions might help the Eagles offense: “You watch the Chiefs play, you see me moving around all the time. I move from one side of the line to the other side of the line, and what that does for the defense is it changes passing strength, it changes rules on how they’re going to pass off routes, it changes how they have to fill gaps.”

Dan Orlovsky on the Eagles’ first-down struggles: “If you struggle as an offense on first down, it makes second down much harder, and then therefore third down much harder. Until they play better as an offensive line and play better offensively on first down, that’s not going to get fixed.”

» READ MORE: Dan Orlovsky hasn’t been shy about the Eagles’ struggles. But he still believes they can be contenders.