When I think back on 2019, I’ll never forget the remarkable flavors of a lightning trip to Israel with the crew from Zahav, following Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook with three of their young chefs as they did research for several new restaurants (K’Far, Merkaz, and Laser Wolf) in Philadelphia. The journey through 36 places in three days was as memorable for its pace as the foods themselves, but I memorialized each one in this tick-tock timeline of our rolling feast: umpteen bowls of hummus, Yemenite soups, tangy kubbeh, shawarma, sweet knafeh, and Palestinian pot pies stuffed with lamb kebabs on cinnamon sticks. I never did get the errant streak of chocolate sauce from that Jerusalem rugelach out of my shirt. But as Cook told me, looking at the stain, “You’ll always have Israel!”