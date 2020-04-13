A powerful storm could hit Philly today and bring soaking rain, thunderstorms, and, possibly, more 50-mph-plus winds. Forecasters told my colleague that the winds could pose a risk to some power lines.

Inside Philadelphia’s busiest COVID-19 hospital, where everything is repurposed toward survival

Temple University Hospital’s Esther K. Boyer Pavilion was an office building for the cardiology, neurology, and surgery departments just two months ago. Patients would typically come to see their doctors for routine exams.

But, last month, Temple turned the building into its coronavirus hospital. More COVID-19 patients have come through Temple’s Boyer building than any other single hospital in Philly.

The scene inside Boyer is quiet, eerie even, my colleague Lisa Gartner reports. No visitors talk, and the staff stays quiet, too. There’s just the constant mechanical whoosh of the ventilators. The sound of survival. Patients sleep on stretchers because regular hospital beds can’t fit through the entries to Boyer’s rooms.

This is what it’s like inside a Philly COVID-19 hospital.

What could a post-coronavirus economy look like?

Frankly, it’s complicated, and some of that has to do with a major question: When will the economy reopen? It looks as if it might not happen for a while. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said last week that social distancing could be our “new normal” at least through the summer. And, because of testing scarcity and a lack of data, it might be hard for Pennsylvania to reopen certain parts of the state, whenever that may be.

There’s also the matter of unemployment. While the federal government did pass a major rescue package, it won’t stop unemployment from surpassing Great Recession levels, according to a Wharton analysis. And, some are reaching even further back for learning how to deal with the economic crisis. The Great Depression can offer some lessons. (Also, here’s how you can make sure you get your coronavirus check direct-deposited to your bank account.)

Philly courts release 200-plus jail inmates in the first week of fast-track emergency hearings

A new effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus by thinning the city’s jail population led to about 235 inmates being released. Inside jails, the coronavirus outbreak was growing at a rate five times the rest of Philadelphia’s. Candidates for release included nonviolent offenders who had already completed their minimum sentences and people who were being held on cash bail or low-level charges. Over three days, four judges reviewed the potentially releasable inmates.

In both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Govs. Tom Wolf and Phil Murphy authorized the early release of potentially thousands of state prison inmates.

Opinions

“Should Leta catch this virus, her preexisting lung disease and cognitive challenges make her a highly unlikely candidate for a ventilator because not only does she have a lower chance of survival — she does not have the attributes that society deems worth fighting for. In other words, this virus is a death sentence for my daughter.” — writes Lainey Moseley, a freelance producer, about her daughter’s life and how coronavirus guidelines punish those with disabilities.

