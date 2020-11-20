Good morning.

First: Right now, this coronavirus wave could be even more overwhelming for Pennsylvania hospitals than the first one.

Second: As the country’s first second gentleman, and first Jewish spouse of a president or vice president, Doug Emhoff is taking his own place in history with a fan base of his own: the #DougHive. Staff writer Amy S. Rosenberg talked to his friends and family about what makes him such an interesting second gentleman. (Slight spoiler: it’s his humor.)

And: We’ve gathered helpful COVID-19 resources with all our latest reporting.

Will the pandemic’s second wave crush Pa. hospitals? The latest dynamics are different and ominous

Beds are pictured inside a makeshift COVID-19 unit in what used to be the lobby of the Temple Heart and Vascular Institute in Temple University Hospital's Boyer Pavilion in North Philadelphia on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. D
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pennsylvania have surpassed pandemic highs, threatening to overwhelm the state’s hospitals.

For one thing, this second surge is larger. But that’s not the only difference. During the first wave, spread-curbing restrictions were tougher than they are now. And hospitals are up against financial pressures, caution fatigue and holiday gatherings that could only make things worse.

Here’s what we can expect for area hospitals now.

First Jewish person, second gentleman, and Jersey-raised, Doug Emhoff is also making history

Doug Emhoff will play the supportive role of the first “Second Gentleman” to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. He operated differently in his 16-year marriage to first wife Kerstin Emhoff. Then, the pair shared the spotlight. But this time around, the narrative will be more about Kamala’s job, so he quit his.

And he’s sliding into the traditional role with his sense of humor — and apparently quite naturally, those who know him best say. We talked to his first wife, and Doug’s political spouse spirit guide, Chasten Buttigieg, about getting into his new groove.

“I think he’s going to do it with grace and passion, but there will be a lot of humor in it,” Kerstin told us.

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

Instagram
@ jordanparenti/Instagram
Instagram

It’s that time of year when the world falls in love and every house you’re near seems to say both Happy Thanksgiving AND Merry Christmas. Thanks for sharing @JordanParenti.

Stay safe, do stuff

Here is one highlight from our weekly events calendar:

Chestnut Hill’s Circle of Trees at Woodmere Art Museum (Holiday / virtual / free / kid-friendly) The holiday season starts in Chestnut Hill with an online celebration led by Santa, who will read ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas to online guests and then turn on the holiday lights at Woodmere Art Museum. Registration is required. (Free, Nov. 21, 5 p.m., chestnuthillpa.com, add to calendar)

🔎 Find more of this week's safe kid-friendly, outdoor, and arts events.

Opinions

Signe Wilkinson
“At its core, Thanksgiving is meant to be a harvest festival. Like all such festivals, it is centered around a bountiful feast that recognizes the mind-boggling power of the natural world to feed and sustain us. Implicit is a not-so-veiled plea to the natural world to please not kill us during the winter.” — Strategy and communications consultant Jonathan Lipman writes about why canceling Thanksgiving is a meaningful way to show your family you love them because, safety first.

  • Cardiac surgery resident Jason Han writes that the virus has also become overly politicized, diluting the facts in the process.
  • The nation’s debate on school closures came to the streets when some parents recently protested Montgomery County’s decision to shut school doors due to the coronavirus. Should Montco schools go all virtual? It depends on whom you ask. To examine the conflict, we turned to a Montco teacher, who tested positive for COVID-19 in March, and a parent, who says virtual learning is catastrophic, to engage in a debate.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Grit

Chris Crisman
Philly high school students are going to get a chance to take lessons they can use in the real world from a household name. In January, psychologist and University of Pennsylvania professor Angela Duckworth will be dropping knowledge with her course Grit Lab: Fostering Passion and Perseverance. They may get to take notes from guests as successful as David Chang and Kerri Walsh Jennings. Expect plenty of teamwork, and you can read on for the application process to the class that has scored rave reviews.