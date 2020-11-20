“At its core, Thanksgiving is meant to be a harvest festival. Like all such festivals, it is centered around a bountiful feast that recognizes the mind-boggling power of the natural world to feed and sustain us. Implicit is a not-so-veiled plea to the natural world to please not kill us during the winter.” — Strategy and communications consultant Jonathan Lipman writes about why canceling Thanksgiving is a meaningful way to show your family you love them because, safety first.