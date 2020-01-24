“Once a Philadelphia priest, always a Philadelphia priest,” Bishop Nelson Perez said after it was announced that he would become the next archbishop of Philadelphia — a decision by Pope Francis that has fueled a wide range of emotions from the region’s Catholic faithful. Meanwhile, the future of another Philadelphia institution is up in the air. Mayor Jim Kenney is calling for the Mummers to end all use of blackface after their latest controversy, and backed up that call with a direct threat.
And the Grammys are Sunday — perfect timing for a historical deep dive into the impact that gender and race have seemed to have on which artists win the top honors.
Lehigh University professor John Vilanova was first struck by the above question as he watched Taylor Swift win album of the year at the 2016 Grammys over Kendrick Lamar. So he went digging — sifting through decades of Grammys results to figure out if some sort of gender or racial bias was impacting the winners of the biggest awards: album of the year, record of the year, song of the year, and best new artist.
Vilanova found that while black artists clean up in categories considered “black music” (R&B, rap), the top honors consistently elude them. From Little Richard and Aretha Franklin to Lamar, Vilanova took a close look at racial attitudes in the United States and the music industry over time.
My colleague Cassie Owens spoke with Vilanova about this history, and he forecasts how it could impact Sunday’s Grammy showdown between superstars Lizzo and Billie Eilish.
Yesterday, Pope Francis announced that Cleveland Bishop Nelson Perez would become the next archbishop of Philadelphia, replacing Charles J. Chaput. Perez, born in Miami and raised in New Jersey, will become the first Hispanic archbishop to lead the region’s 1.3 million-member flock.
Perez is no stranger to the region, having served 23 years as a priest for some of the same worshipers he now is tasked with leading, in West Chester and in the Olney and Lawncrest sections of Philadelphia. His appointment sparked speculation and celebration for Philly-area Catholics.
“Once a Philadelphia priest, always a Philadelphia priest,” Perez said during his introductory news conference. “The part of me that has that identity inside of me cannot wrap its head around being archbishop of Philadelphia. It just doesn’t compute. But it is what the Lord wants."
Another blackface controversy came along with this year’s Mummers Parade. The incident now has sparked a threat from Mayor Jim Kenney: end the use of blackface, or say goodbye to the parade.
Kenney called for changes to "ensure a more orderly parade and mechanisms for accountability when participants violate Mummers’ rules around inappropriate content and bigoted actions.”
City Councilmember Cindy Bass proposed creating penalties for participants in the New Year’s Day festivities who paint their faces black.
- In City Council: After an Election Day marked by victories for progressives, yesterday’s first working meeting saw a wave of liberal proposals focused on housing, worker rights, and gun violence.
- Which college degrees can earn you the most money? That’s the new hot metric that institutions are selling to prospective students, but some of the answers seem rather surprising.
- A former Pennsylvania state representative from Philadelphia pleaded guilty yesterday after prosecutors alleged she stole more than $500,000 from her own nonprofit.
- When you open your preferred food-delivery app tonight, you might not realize that you’re delving into a contentious battle between delivery services and restaurants. Reporter Michael Klein untangles the dispute and offers tips for hungry diners.
- House Speaker Mike Turzai (R., Allegheny) — one of the most powerful conservative leaders in Pennsylvania — announced yesterday that he will not seek reelection, and offered a glimpse into what he’ll do next.
- Impeachment trial, Day 3: Democratic House prosecutors made their case yesterday that a “bogus” Ukraine theory ultimately led to President Donald Trump’s alleged abuse of his power.
Christ Church is beautiful and its history is just as interesting. Thanks for sharing and nice shot, @nsv32!
- 📻 Philly sports radio station 94.1 WIP will hold an Andy Reid appreciation day to celebrate the former Eagles coach’s forthcoming trip to the 2020 Super Bowl. But one big-name host isn’t pleased and refuses to participate.
- 🎤 Former Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Mike Stack III has an unusual second act. He’s moved to California to try out stand-up comedy and screenwriting. His stage name? “Mikey Stacks.”
- 🏙️ A 23-story reflective-glass residential tower is planned for the corner of 17th and Race Streets, beside the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter & Paul.
- 💉 A Philly-area company received a grant of up to $9 million in order to quickly develop a vaccine for the coronavirus that is spreading rapidly in China. The disease has already killed at least 17 and sickened hundreds.
- 🏥 Brian O’Neill, the Main Line developer who founded a substance abuse treatment chain, has plans to develop a $1.1 billion cell and gene therapy manufacturing facility in King of Prussia.
“It is almost certain that our new prelate has strong, long-held opinions on our sports teams, our cultural touchstones, our culinary heritage. By which I mean, he’s definitely got a favorite cheesesteak spot, and there’s something very comforting in that.” — Columnist Mike Newall on Philadelphia’s new archbishop, Nelson Perez.
- Music critic Dan DeLuca writes that Grammy grumbling is a time-honored tradition validated by how good the Grammys have become at getting awards wrong.
- Columnist Will Bunch examines the theory that Saudi Arabia was behind the phone hacking of Jeff Bezos, and offers his take on President Trump’s response to it all.
- Deborah Dugan, the former CEO of the Grammys, was fired after just five months on the job. The Atlantic explains why the controversy is bigger than any one CEO.
- Former Eagles coach Andy Reid will lead his Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers in this year’s Super Bowl — a fitting matchup considering where Reid landed his first full-time coaching gig, the Kansas City Star reports.
- Before he was named Philadelphia’s archbishop, he was Cleveland’s Bishop Nelson Perez. He expressed his love for that city as he moves on — a decision that has saddened some within Cleveland’s Catholic community, Cleveland.com reports.
Philadelphia became pretty familiar with Jason Segel, André 3000, Sally Field, and other stars when they came to town last year to film an upcoming AMC series. We’ve rounded up all the familiar Philly places featured in the trailer for Dispatches From Elsewhere.