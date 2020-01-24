View this post on Instagram

Christ Church, Philadelphia. This site has hosted continuous worship since 1695. The current church was built on the same plot of land when the congregation grew too big for the original structure. Christ Church was the tallest building in the US for over 50 years, from 1754 to 1810 and has said to be the most beautiful surviving 18th century structures and the best example of Georgian architecture in the country. In addition to being such a reverant builidng, there is sooo much history here!