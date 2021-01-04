Good morning. I’m happy to be back with you. Just four days into 2021, there’s plenty to talk about.

First: Life minus the commute gave people in the Philly region who “telecommute” a bonus: precious time. This is how they were able to achieve new heights of productivity rarely possible for so many essential workers.

Then: 2020 was a year that workers marched real changes into action. Here are the 10 most important figures who shaped the labor movement in Philly last year

And: Depending on what happens, a number of activities in Philly are still banned until Jan. 15 in anticipation of the post-holiday revelry spike. Restaurants in most of Pennsylvania — but not Philadelphia — will be able to resume indoor dining today. And gyms can reopen throughout the state. Here are the details on which businesses will reopen today.

— Ashley Hoffman (@_ashleyhoffman, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

The pandemic brought the work commute to a screeching halt for many, and that’s when people in the Philly region got busy.

In 2019, most Philadelphians spent an hour a day commuting. So for the better part of a year, working from home in 2020 unlocked a reserve of newfound potential impossible to contemplate for many workers on the front lines. People who could telecommute relished their time bonus, finding ways to squeeze in workouts, nurture personal relationships, and learn new languages.

The sweeping change could lead to a hybrid work setup, writes transportation reporter Patricia Madej. And as for the transportation world, the unprecedented experiment could be a “sustained shock.”

Here’s how people were feeling about their success stories from the home office in the year that gave them their time back.

The pandemic put the burden of the year squarely on the shoulders of millions of workers.

On this beat at every turn was labor reporter Juliana Feliciano Reyes. In the last year, workers confronted new dangers, new inequities and some of the same ones, and even as unemployment numbers mounted, they demanded more from employers. Organized labor made cases for such things as higher wages for nurses and new laws for domestic workers, and won.

We’ve listed the 10 most important figures in Philadelphia labor in 2020.

Helpful COVID-19 Resources

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

Let’s start 2021 off with good vibrations, shall we? Thanks for sharing @knicolephilly_.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout-out!

That’s interesting

Opinions

“It must be the year to recommit to the most basic promises of a society: to protect, and not imperil, the lives of all its members.” — The Inquirer Editorial Board writes that we need to make this year our year of public health to ensure we’re not unprepared for the next crisis again.

This is what you need to do before your next telehealth visit to get the most out of it, from experts Aditi U. Joshi, medical director of JeffConnect Telehealth, and Resa E. Lewiss, director of the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Division.

With an unconventional inauguration day just days away, it’s debate time. The Inquirer turned to a constitutional lawyer and a historian with a question: Should the presidential inauguration and official transfer of power happen earlier than they do now?

What we’re reading

If you’re determined to go against the grain and keep your New Year’s resolutions, willpower is overrated. You have to have a plan. This four-letter strategy can actually help you organize your thoughts and hold yourself accountable. It’s supported by decades of research. It’s called WOOP — which stands for Wish, Outcome, Obstacle, Plan.