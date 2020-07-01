Somehow, it’s July, and tomorrow is the midpoint of 2020. In certain ways, it feels like this year has flown by, and in other ways, it’s crawling at a snail’s pace. Part of that has been driven by the coronavirus pandemic, which is now forcing Philadelphia to pause its reopening plans. Indoor dining and gyms were supposed to open Friday; now, they won’t. That’s just one of the coronavirus-related restrictions that have been put in place across the region in recent days, from an expansion of two-week quarantine mandates in New Jersey to Delaware’s closing bars in its beach towns.