Somehow, it’s July, and tomorrow is the midpoint of 2020. In certain ways, it feels like this year has flown by, and in other ways, it’s crawling at a snail’s pace. Part of that has been driven by the coronavirus pandemic, which is now forcing Philadelphia to pause its reopening plans. Indoor dining and gyms were supposed to open Friday; now, they won’t. That’s just one of the coronavirus-related restrictions that have been put in place across the region in recent days, from an expansion of two-week quarantine mandates in New Jersey to Delaware’s closing bars in its beach towns.

These Black trans organizers are glad Philly Pride was canceled. Here’s why.

It was a different Pride month this year in Philly, in that many of the celebrations that typically dot June’s calendar were canceled due to COVID-19. My colleagues Raishad Hardnett and Lauren Schneiderman spoke with Black queer and trans organizers in Philly about that. Many said that the last month, filled with protests against police brutality and calls for justice for Black lives, was a return to the original intention of Pride, which was started by trans women of color.

Philly has paused some of its reopening plans

A recent rise in the city’s confirmed coronavirus cases has led Philadelphia to pause some of its reopening plans. For example, indoor dining won’t be allowed, and fitness centers can’t open on Friday as previously planned. Indoor shopping malls, casinos, museums, and libraries will still open Friday.

The city’s health commissioner said there were 142 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours. The number of confirmed cases in Philadelphia is higher in the last week than it was the previous week, the commissioner said.

From Illinois to New York, Joe Girardi’s many baseball stops prepared him to manage the Phillies

Joe Girardi’s history in baseball is quite a story. Many of the characters in that journey, which took Girardi from Peoria, Ill., to New York and now to Philadelphia, helped my colleague Bob Brookover share that story in their own words, and that includes Girardi himself.

Through comments from former teammates, managers, and more, and old photos and videos, you can learn how Girardi’s winding journey through baseball prepared him to manage the Phillies.

“My father spent his life speaking up against injustice and working to improve the lives of poor people who had been denied opportunities and justice. If he were still with us, he would enthusiastically support today’s protests for reform and be excited by the participation of marchers drawn from all ethnicities, Black, brown, and white.” — writes Julie Sullivan, a clinical assistant professor at Arizona State and the daughter of the late Rev. Leon H. Sullivan, a civil rights leader. She writes about her father’s “total commitment to total solutions” and what that means today.

Micah Harrigan, 10, at his Micah's Mixx stand in South Philadelphia on Monday. He sold 50 cups of lemonade in under an hour.

Meet Micah Harrigan (a.k.a. @micahsmixx on Instagram). The 10-year-old has been selling a half-dozen flavors of lemonade and iced tea from a table at 23rd and Sigel Streets in South Philadelphia. He started developing this plan last winter and began selling in March. He has a debit card for purchasing supplies and his own LLC for taxes, as well as a growing social-media following that’s translating into a sales boost.