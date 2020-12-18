Good morning.

First: It’s been a big year for mail. Who could forget those mailboxes doing their democracy dance this election? But now there’s another consequential mission. Delivering Christmas to everyone’s doors. There’s a chance that shipped gifts may not make it in time for Christmas for a whole lot of people.

Then: We got it. The heavens opened up and gifted us with our first big batch of major snow in a while. As we head into January, don’t rule out the significant impact of this storm. And, is snow on Christmas a possibility? Here’s what we know so far.

And: As photos of hospital workers getting COVID-19 vaccinations proliferate, states have left home-care providers wondering when and how they’ll get vaccinated.

You know how the informal motto goes. “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” But then came the pandemic, and it did not spare the U.S. Postal Service.

A crush of holiday packages is overwhelming the USPS, and veteran employees are not mincing words when it comes to preparing people for the worst: too-late for Christmas presents.

“You’re not gonna get your Christmas presents because we don’t have the people and the ingenuity to do it,” one veteran employee told reporter Ellie Rushing. Employees can barely move an inch in the facilities, and there are plenty of reasons it’s become so overwhelming, not that they ease the frustration. Here’s the story behind the package pileup and the outsize impact it’s having.

The snowstorm blanketed the East and its impact is not going anywhere anytime soon. Meteorologists say the effects of the aftermath could linger in our atmosphere. It could keep going well into January. Will there be snow around Christmas? Don’t rule it out. Our story has what we can expect next and how it’s affecting transportation around Philly.

Stay safe, do stuff

🎊 New Year’s Resolution Wall at the Kimmel Center (Seasonal / virtual / kid-friendly / free) You can post your 2021 New Year’s resolutions on social media, tagged with #KimmelResolutions2021 and they’ll be collected and shared by the Kimmel on multiple platforms, including the huge digital sign outside of the theater. (Free, through Jan. 14, kimmelcenter.org, add to calendar)

“And yet, for all the terribleness of this pandemic, the hundreds of thousands of lives lost, we’ve learned some unexpected lessons from our enforced isolation. This year of lockdown has inspired entirely new ways of living and accelerated our dependence on technology. We’ve also been forced to confront the deep unfairness that courses through American life, and the unnecessary suffering that those inequities have produced. Which changes from this bitter time are worth keeping?” — architecture critic Inga Saffron writes about the 2020 keepers worth holding onto.

Jefferson Health professor John J. Zurlo, MD, writes about why vaccination—and the science behind it—wins. This also includes a detailed account about what it was like for him and his colleagues to roll up their sleeves and get it.

It’s pro/con time. The snowstorm plastered us with 22 times more polarizing snow than fell all last winter, bringing along with it passionate takes about whether snow is “good” or not. Is snow dangerous or the adrenaline shot we need right now? Former CBS3 reporter Walt Hunter and our very own coverage editor Emily Babay on our Now Team have drifted onto the scene to make their passionate cases.

This eight-year retired Navy veteran has replaced hundreds of worn-out old American flags for free.

David Pinder, a network maintenance supervisor for Comcast who keeps the lines running, turned to his own company to supply the American flags through a veteran program back in 2017. He’s volunteered to put up hundreds of new flags in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code since, and 400 flags later, this is the Vet Net Flag Replacement Program.

Old Glory restored.