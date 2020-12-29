Good morning.

First: Welcome to the next step of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Q: “Are you ready to make history?” A: “Oh, sure.” This is what it’s like inside PowerBack Rehabilitation where seniors got their doses yesterday.

Then: What happened to the business community’s juice in City Hall? We take an extensive look at why Philly’s business community’s influence has been eroding.

And: As for the new round of unemployment payments, there won’t be a lapse week for about a half a million people in Pennsylvania and New Jersey who were expecting one.

When someone can get the COVID-19 vaccine could make the difference between a very vulnerable 2021 and a steady one. And yesterday, the first people who don’t work in health care took that historic step toward ending this once-in-a-century global pandemic. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are getting allocated on an aggressive timeline, and exactly 126 skilled nursing facilities got their first shots yesterday.

Seeking to bring you a story about what the complete vaccination process will be, reporters Jason Laughlin and Erin McCarthy were on the scene at PowerBack Rehabilitation in Phoenixville. The COVID-19-vaccine rollout has already proven an unprecedented logistical challenge, and the facility sugarcoated none of that. With precious little health official guidance, tracking those inoculated — and ensuring everyone gets both vital doses — could be true chaos.

This is how they’re planning for that in this essential new piece.

In 2002, members of the business community marched to cut Philly’s job-sucking wage tax. Later called the “briefcase brigade,” it worked.

But that was then, and this is now, when a “leftward lurch” over the years has diminished much of the business community’s influence.

“Today, a shift to the left by city government and the entrenched political might of labor has left a disorganized and siloed business community with little influence in City Hall,” reporter Sean Collins Walsh writes. How can the city build on humble job-creation progress? How do business interests play in today’s more progressive political coliseum?

As part of our Future of Work series, Walsh gets clarity on the multiple theories that could explain why the city’s business community isn’t so juiced in any longer.

Opinions

“Nurses cannot do this anymore. The more nurses look away, the more they accept. They must stand for what is right and just and take ownership of the value of their vital work.” — Connie M. Ulrich, PhD, RN writes that the pandemic only intensifies concerns about how nurses have accepted hazards and inequities for far too long.

The Inquirer Editorial Board writes that Pennsylvania should emulate New Jersey’s sweeping police reforms that focus on de-escalating matters.

University of Pennsylvania teacher Jonathan Zimmerman writes that students should “stand up and kick” for in-person teaching instead of settling for inferior instruction online.

Your Daily Dose of | Gifting

And they say teachers give out nothing but homework for the holidays.

The second grade teachers of T.M. Pierce Elementary School handed out plenty of toys like Barbie dolls, stuffed animals, mini basketballs and even Shoprite gift cards to their 45 students. They weren’t from a certain man in a red suit either. The women banded together on Instagram and Facebook to raise $4,000 for the drive. (They’re without a school building currently because of asbestos so gave out the presents outside.)

Suffice it to say it was quite a haul.