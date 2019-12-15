The Eagles will take on the Redskins in Washington Sunday afternoon with their playoff hopes in better shape than their receiving corps.
According to the New York Times, the Eagles still have a 43 percent chance to make the playoffs, and could still win the NFC East if they lose to the Redskins. They could also win the division by defeating Washington and losing to the Dallas Cowboys next week at the Linc, but that would obviously require some help.
Considering the stakes, the NFL is beaming Eagles-Redskins to nearly every television in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Arkansas, just to make sure Dallas fans can root against the Birds. The Cowboys take on the Rams in Fox’s national game at 4:25 p.m.
Calling their second Eagles game of the season will be Thom Brennaman and former Lions linebacker Chris Spielman. The duo called the Birds’ Week 3 loss to the Lions, which was most memorable for showing an irate Eagles fan who happened to be Eric Furda, Penn’s dean of admissions since 2008.
While Brennaman is always solid and Spielman did a decent job last time around (both came to the defense of angry Eagles fans), viewers always have the option of muting their televisions and tuning into WIP-FM to hear longtime announcers Merrill Reese and Mike Quick call the game. You might even be treated to one or two digs directed at FedEx Field’s broadcast booth, which Reese called deplorable a few years back.
“We are in the corner of the end zone down there and [positioned] low,” Reese said during a 2010 interview. “So when the ball’s past the 50 [yard line], you cannot be sure if it has gone 5 yards or 15.”
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream Sunday’s game:
When: Sunday, Dec. 15
Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Md.
Time: 1 p.m. kickoff
TV: Fox29 (Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman, Shannon Spake)
Streaming: Fox Sports app (requires cable authentication), fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Playstation Vue, DirecTV Now (all require a subscription)
Mobile: Eagles app, NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app, Yahoo Fantasy Football app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Radio: WIP-FM (94.1) (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar)
Referee: Shawn Smith
Week 15 FOX 1 p.m. coverage map, via 506 Sports (Blue is Eagles-Redskins):
Pregame coverage on Fox29 begins at 10 a.m. with Fox29 Gameday Live at 10 a.m., featuring Bill Anderson, Gary Cobb, Kristen Rodgers, and Howard Eskin. The network’s national pre-pre-game show, Fox NFL Kickoff, will air at 11 a.m., hosted by Charissa Thompson with analysts Tony Gonzalez, Dave Wannstedt, Colin Cowherd, and Michael Vick (who is facing a petition over his upcoming Pro Bowl appearance). Fox NFL Sunday, hosted by Terry Bradshaw and Curt Menefee alongside analysts Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jimmy Johnson, follows at noon.
Over on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Eagles Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger, and Barrett Brooks, will begin live at noon. Ed Rendell will join the crew for Eagles Postgame Live. Birds Outsiders, hosted by Jason Ashworth, Roy Burton, and WPEN-FM’s Natalie Egenolf, airs immediately after the postgame show.
As far as other local network pregame shows go, CBS3 will air CBS3 Sunday Kickoff at 10:30 a.m. (featuring Don Bell, Lesley Van Arsdall, and Pat Gallen). NBC10 will air Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 9:30 a.m. (hosted by Danny Pommells), followed by Eagles GamePlan at 10 a.m. (featuring John Clark, Ike Reese, and Mike Quick).
- Vikings at Chargers: 4:05 p.m., CBS (Greg Gumbel, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)
- Rams at Cowboys: 4:25 p.m., Fox (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews)
- Bills at Steelers: 8:20 p.m., NBC (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michelle Tafoya)
DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, and Nelson Agholor were supposed to be the Eagles’ greatest collection of receivers. What went wrong? ... Carson Wentz and his wife, Maddie Oberg, are having a girl. ... Running back Boston Scott is technically obese, not that it matters. ... Wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside goes from rookie to elder statesman. ... Turns out the Eagles’ season-opener against Washington told us a lot about how the Birds’ season would play out. ... Brian Westbrook likes what he is seeing from young running backs Miles Sanders and Boston Scott.
Sunday, Sept. 8: Eagles 32, Redskins 27
Sunday, Sept. 15: Falcons 24, Eagles 20
Sunday, Sept. 22: Lions 27, Eagles 24
Thursday, Sept. 26: Eagles 34, Packers 27
Sunday, Oct. 6: Eagles 31, Jets 6
Sunday, Oct. 13: Vikings 38, Eagles 20
Sunday, Oct. 20: Cowboys 37, Eagles 10
Sunday, Oct. 27: Eagles 31, Bills 13
Sunday, Nov. 3: Eagles 22, Bears 14
Sunday, Nov. 10: Bye week
Sunday, Nov. 17: Patriots 17, Eagles 10
Sunday, Nov. 24: Seahawks 17, Eagles 9
Sunday, Dec. 1: Dolphins 37, Eagles 31
Monday, Dec. 9: Eagles 23, Giants 17
Sunday, Dec. 15: Eagles at Redskins, 1 p.m., Fox29
Sunday, Dec. 22: Cowboys at Eagles, 4:25 p.m., Fox29
Sunday, Dec. 29: Eagles at Giants, 1 p.m., Fox29