TL;DR: The governors of New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut announced today that anyone coming into their states from areas with a high level of coronavirus community spread must quarantine for 14 days. As our region approaches the “green” phase, many of the people being called back to work are concerned about health and safety on the job. My colleague Juliana Feliciano Reyes talked to lawyers and worker advocates about what to do if your employer isn’t following guidelines, if you can still get unemployment benefits after refusing to work for safety reasons, and how to organize.
— Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11, health@inquirer.com)
🎡 Amusement parks, water parks, boardwalk rides, and playgrounds can reopen in New Jersey on July 2. That same day, New Jersey museums, aquariums, other indoor recreational facilities, libraries, and casinos can open at 25% capacity. Indoor dining can also resume.
🟢 Bucks, Delaware, Chester, and Montgomery are among the 12 counties that will officially move into the “green” phase of reopening Friday. Philadelphia will proceed to the green stage the same day, but city officials have opted for a more phased option, keeping some restrictions in place until July 3 or later.
📈 Coronavirus cases have been rising in states with relaxed face mask policies. These preexisting conditions are most likely to hospitalize and kill people who contract the virus.
🍽️ Philly is reopening but office workers are staying home. Will your favorite lunch spot survive the drop in business? Meanwhile, Bok Bar in South Philly is reopening.
⚾ Here’s what you need to know about the Phillies, MLB, and watching the 2020 baseball season.
🏥 ”Poor Dr. Fauci”: Former president Barack Obama calls out President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
📰 What’s going on in your county? We organized recent coverage of the coronavirus pandemic by local counties mentioned in the stories to make it easier for you to find the info you care about.
📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
The New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut governors announced today that anyone entering their states from an area with a high level of coronavirus community spread must quarantine for 14 days. The restrictions go into place at midnight, so my colleague Ellie Rushing wrote about what this means and how it will be enforced.
Public health experts have argued that widespread testing is essential for fighting the coronavirus, but as of Tuesday, Pennsylvania labs had done 5,215 tests per 100,000 people — fewer than all but six states and Puerto Rico. My colleague Tom Avril talked to experts about what this means for Pennsylvania.
- What are the first symptoms of the coronavirus? Pink eye is also a possible early warning sign of coronavirus, eye doctors report.
- Anxious about reopening? Here’s what you can do, according to experts.
- Here are 8 principles of social distancing to help figure out what you can and can’t do.
- Not sure what a medical term means? We have definitions for you.
- Have another question? Our reporters have tracked down answers.
As our region approaches the “green” phase, many people being called back to work are concerned about health and safety on the job. My colleague Juliana Feliciano Reyes talked to lawyers and worker advocates about what to do if your employer isn’t following guidelines, if you can still get unemployment benefits after refusing to work for safety reasons, and how to organize. Read about your rights here.
🏠 A psychologist explains why we formed bad habits during quarantine, and shares tips for how to break them.
🚻 What are we supposed to do about public bathrooms?
👟 Is it safe to return to the gym? How to protect yourself against the coronavirus when gyms reopen.
Have a social distancing tip or question to share? Let us know at health@inquirer.com and your input might be featured in a future edition of this newsletter.
- There was a nearly 70% jump in COVID-19 cases in just two days in in California, ABC News reports.
- NPR reports what parents can learn from the child care centers that have stayed open during the pandemic.
- A 68-year-old man writes in PhillyMag about his experience surviving COVID-19, including 13 days on a ventilator, losing 27 pounds, and experiencing drug- and fever-induced dreams.
Enjoy getting our journalism through email? You can also sign up for The Inquirer Morning Newsletter to get the latest news, features, investigations and more sent straight to your inbox each morning Sunday-Friday. Sign up here.