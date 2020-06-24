TL;DR: The governors of New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut announced today that anyone coming into their states from areas with a high level of coronavirus community spread must quarantine for 14 days. As our region approaches the “green” phase, many of the people being called back to work are concerned about health and safety on the job. My colleague Juliana Feliciano Reyes talked to lawyers and worker advocates about what to do if your employer isn’t following guidelines, if you can still get unemployment benefits after refusing to work for safety reasons, and how to organize.