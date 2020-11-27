In March, Philadelphians banged pots and pans and cheered daily to celebrate health-care workers fighting COVID-19 on the front lines. That doesn’t happen anymore. Maura Sammon, who works at Temple University Hospital, says she doesn’t want the hero worship, but health-care workers are still not getting what they need from the public. Sammons and her colleagues, who treat COVID-19 patients every day, are increasingly frustrated with seeing people go forward with large Thanksgiving gatherings and ignoring basic safety measures like wearing a mask and social distancing. “Of course I am feeling burned out, but I don’t have the time to be burned out,” Sammons said.