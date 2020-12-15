Good morning, Philly. These are some of the stories you should know about on this pre-snowpocalypse morning.

First: The vaccine is here. Health-care workers in Pennsylvania got the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine yesterday.

Then: We could get up to 10 inches of snow starting Wednesday. Yeah, you read that right.

And: President-elect Joe Biden (officially) got the 270 Electoral College votes needed to formalize his presidential victory.

First COVID-19 vaccine doses come to Pennsylvania

Charmaine Pykosh, an acute care nurse practitioner, receives Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from Tami Minnier, chief quality officer, at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh on Monday.

“Here we go.” Those were the words spoken by University of Pittsburgh Medical Center nurse Tami Minnier as she injected the state’s first vaccine dose yesterday into nurse-practitioner Charmaine Pykosh. The vaccinations of frontline health workers prompted Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine to call yesterday “a new chapter in this fight.”

Pennsylvania is set to receive 97,500 doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine this week, with Philadelphia getting 13,650 doses. Health-care workers in the city are set to get their first shots in the coming days.

Savvy Philly property mogul has pulled off eye-popping flips. Some now want to see him in court.

Chris Rahn operates without a corporate office, business phone number, or company website. Even so, he’s made himself into a Philadelphia property mogul through a long list of deals throughout the city. They’ve “earned him a quiet reputation as a wizard of real estate — and, more recently, a growing stack of lawsuits with his name on them,” my colleague Jacob Adelman writes.

Rahn and his business partner and wife Christine Pasieka have acquired some 80 properties, mostly in North and West Philadelphia, since 2005 for at least $57.2 million, according to public records. There are actually more deals, Rahn told Adelman, because some are done using trusts instead of their names.

Thanks for sharing this shot, @quenchmethods. Read more about what’s headed our way tomorrow here.

Opinions

Seeing election results clearly

“Addressing police legitimacy — building trust between police and the communities they serve — without a long-term commitment will not yield actual progress, and we will always be stuck applying a bandage to an ever-growing wound.” — writes Lauren Footman, the director of outreach and equity for the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence and the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence, about Philly police’s community-building strategy.

Your Daily Dose of | Donations

As cold weather approaches, many shelters and organizations seek donations that will help keep the homeless warm through the winter.

If you have scarves, hats, blankets, gloves, and/or socks you might be able to donate to people experiencing homelessness, my colleague Grace Dickinson compiled a list of more than a handful of shelters and organizations that are taking cold-weather donations.