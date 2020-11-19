Good morning. Philadelphia’s temperatures are expected to dip way down this morning, but the chill is only temporary. OK, let’s get into the stories of the day.

First: Pennsylvania’s voters showed up in record-smashing numbers for both Donald Trump and Joe Biden and we saw a stark partisan divide in how they voted. Our story gets at why that voting habit split is not going away.

Then: Go inside the Pennsylvania courtroom where Rudy Giuliani returned to contest the election with an argument that was head-scratching for the observers but drew high praise from Trump supporters.

Plus: Procedural discrepancies between schools when it comes to safety protocols are creating some confusion. Our story covers what’s at the heart of these varying responses.

And also: We’ve got the latest helpful coronavirus resources, all in one place.

Biden won 3 out of 4 Pa. mail ballots. Trump won 2 out of 3 in-person votes. What does that divide mean for the future?

DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
The majority of the Biden votes in Pennsylvania were cast by mail, and most of the Trump votes were cast in person.

Specifically, roughly as many as three out of every four mail votes went to Biden, while as many as two-thirds of in-person votes went to Trump — and it’s likely that this split in voting habits isn’t going away.

Let’s look ahead to the long-standing impact of this divide.

Rudy Giuliani’s return to court in Pa.’s election fight left observers ‘dumbfounded’ while Trump backers praised it as ‘brilliant’

Rudy Giuliani spent almost six hours in a federal courtroom Tuesday continuing the Trump campaign’s barrage of unsuccessful legal challenges to Pennsylvania’s election results, and he did it presenting unfounded allegations of a nationwide conspiracy to steal the 2020 election that went beyond even what the campaign has already tried to argue.

As Giuliani periodically contradicted himself in his own arguments, opposing counsel Mark Aronchick couldn’t resist working in a Four Seasons Total Landscaping jab — circling back to an episode that held the internet’s attention for a while after a wrenching week.

“When you’re in court, you have to talk about the facts, you have to talk about the law. When you’re at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, I guess you can talk about anything,” Aronchick said.

The former New York City mayor did come away with one thing from the judge on his visit to Pennsylvania. A recommendation for a Williamsport martini bar 🍸.

As COVID cases surge, should schools stay open? Around the Philly region, approaches vary widely.

Different schools are doing things differently. That’s because in some cases, schools throughout Philly and the elected officials, health departments, and outside experts guiding them through this time are taking vastly different approaches as coronavirus cases surge.

These disparate responses are leaving parents and staff confused about the best course of action.

The debate on whether to go back to virtual learning is happening as CHOP PolicyLab experts say the infection rates among children are on the rise. Hear from parents and decision-makers around the city about what’s happening.

COVID Thanksgiving
Signe Wilkinson
COVID Thanksgiving

“With such attention on the area, locals have an important message for visitors: While you’re there as a tourist, be a good tourist. Make it a point to support the local businesses — don’t just stop by for selfies and then head to Center City or whichever recently gentrified neighborhood you had in mind. The neighborhood has much more to offer than a landscaping company next to a sex shop.” - Cher Mollé, a member of the Holmesburg Community Development Corporation’s Board of Directors, has a message to deliver to those tourists breezing by Four Seasons Total Landscaping for the selfie opportunity of a lifetime: Be a good tourist.

Your Daily Dose of | Squid

TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
James Bond has had some sweet rides, but who can think about him when there’s a squid biologist driving around town in an actual Squidmobile?

Sarah McAnulty drives around Philly in the above Toyota RAV4 covered in squid drawings and the words “WANT A SQUID FACT? Text 9-RUNG-SQUID.” People contact the squid-fact hotline for all kinds of reasons, but the point of the Squidmobile is to make science accessible.

Talk about transportation goals.