“With such attention on the area, locals have an important message for visitors: While you’re there as a tourist, be a good tourist. Make it a point to support the local businesses — don’t just stop by for selfies and then head to Center City or whichever recently gentrified neighborhood you had in mind. The neighborhood has much more to offer than a landscaping company next to a sex shop.” - Cher Mollé, a member of the Holmesburg Community Development Corporation’s Board of Directors, has a message to deliver to those tourists breezing by Four Seasons Total Landscaping for the selfie opportunity of a lifetime: Be a good tourist.