There is a new free app, Trail Off, that offers GPS-activated audio stories for 10 regional trails. The authors behind the stories are Philly artists, including noted author Carmen Maria Machado. I requested to interview a poet who wrote about the Cooper River Trail, because my editor asked if the app had any trails in New Jersey. It turned out that this poet, afaq, had been living with chronic illness throughout the pandemic, but was planning to return to the trail for the first time in 2020. The story is about the app, but it’s also about what some of the artists experienced in the process, before the pandemic arrived and after.