The region spent much of yesterday cleaning and assessing the damage caused by Isaias as the storm and accompanying tornadoes rolled through the Philadelphia area on Tuesday. Property damage was widespread and hundreds of thousands were left without power. Stay safe, everyone.

Isaias’ aftermath brings a massive cleanup at flooded homes, prolonged outage

Isaias’ wrath could be seen yesterday from Doylestown to the Shore, my colleagues Anthony R. Wood, Amy S. Rosenberg, Vinny Vella, and Mensah M. Dean reported. There were five confirmed tornadoes and 600,000 power outages. The storm was also blamed for at least one death locally, a 5-year-old Montgomery County girl.

Across the suburbs, there was extensive property damage, with residents left to pick up the pieces. Here’s what some of that looked like, with images coming in from across the Philadelphia area.

Neighbors recognize plight of Parkway homeless, but are fed up with trash, needles, nudity, and human waste

Some residents of the high-priced apartments and condo buildings soaring above the Benjamin Franklin Parkway say they empathize with the plight of those occupying tents in a ball field since June 10. But some, such as Ed Dougherty, 66, also argue that the encampment has “trashed [the Parkway] to the point where it’s lost its magnetism.”

Organizers have been negotiating with city officials for weeks, my colleague Alfred Lubrano reports, with a city spokesperson confirming that the negotiations were ongoing. Advocates have demanded that city officials secure PHA housing for those in the encampment.

A 100-ton barge hit the Vine Street Bridge, but span is deemed OK

The barge and its two sister ships were torn from their moorings in the Schuylkill on Tuesday and drifted downstream, eventually hitting the bridge that funnels cars off the Vine Street Expressway. The Vine Street Expressway will be closed from Broad Street to the Schuylkill until at least this afternoon.

During inspections yesterday, the bridge seemed sound. There was some minor damage that can be repaired and won’t keep the bridge from reopening safely, a PennDot executive said.

Hurricane “Gun Violence” hits America
Signe Wilkinson
Hurricane “Gun Violence” hits America

“I hope I never have to use my gun to protect my family, especially since Black people who are legal gun owners risk being harmed by police who see them as threats to be eliminated rather than citizens to be assisted. Still, as long as racists have the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms, I will be practicing that right, too.” — writes columnist Solomon Jones about why he bought his first gun.

Your Daily Dose of | Helping small businesses

Prentice Michael Boone, owner of Haute Barber at 2213 N. Uber St., Philadelphia, cuts the hair of his son Ryder, 6. Boone's business was helped by a loan from the PA 30 Day Fund.
The Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund is a nonprofit, volunteer-run group that helps get forgivable loans of up to $3,000 to small businesses. Since the fund kicked off in May, it has raised about $1.8 million, helping nearly 500 small businesses in the state.