The region spent much of yesterday cleaning and assessing the damage caused by Isaias as the storm and accompanying tornadoes rolled through the Philadelphia area on Tuesday. Property damage was widespread and hundreds of thousands were left without power. Stay safe, everyone.
Isaias’ wrath could be seen yesterday from Doylestown to the Shore, my colleagues Anthony R. Wood, Amy S. Rosenberg, Vinny Vella, and Mensah M. Dean reported. There were five confirmed tornadoes and 600,000 power outages. The storm was also blamed for at least one death locally, a 5-year-old Montgomery County girl.
Across the suburbs, there was extensive property damage, with residents left to pick up the pieces. Here’s what some of that looked like, with images coming in from across the Philadelphia area.
Some residents of the high-priced apartments and condo buildings soaring above the Benjamin Franklin Parkway say they empathize with the plight of those occupying tents in a ball field since June 10. But some, such as Ed Dougherty, 66, also argue that the encampment has “trashed [the Parkway] to the point where it’s lost its magnetism.”
Organizers have been negotiating with city officials for weeks, my colleague Alfred Lubrano reports, with a city spokesperson confirming that the negotiations were ongoing. Advocates have demanded that city officials secure PHA housing for those in the encampment.
The barge and its two sister ships were torn from their moorings in the Schuylkill on Tuesday and drifted downstream, eventually hitting the bridge that funnels cars off the Vine Street Expressway. The Vine Street Expressway will be closed from Broad Street to the Schuylkill until at least this afternoon.
During inspections yesterday, the bridge seemed sound. There was some minor damage that can be repaired and won’t keep the bridge from reopening safely, a PennDot executive said.
- Nearly 100 kids have been shot in the city already this year, according to police statistics. That’s getting closer to the number of young people shot in all of 2019, my colleagues Mike Newall, Chris Palmer, and Dylan Purcell report.
- Members of Congress who represent Philadelphia met local U.S. Postal Service union leaders and city election officials yesterday to advocate for more funding for the agency. Issues are causing extensive mail delivery delays across the city, my colleague Ellie Rushing reported.
- Philadelphia isn’t alone in trying to keep up with trash and recycling pandemic. Other cities have faced similar challenges.
- Low-income and rural communities have less access to intensive care unit beds, according to a Penn study, giving another reason why the coronavirus pandemic is disproportionately killing people from these communities.
- A former city employee who is the grandson of ex-City Councilmember Jannie L. Blackwell admitted in federal court yesterday to soliciting bribes.
- Penn students who work in residence halls are pushing for hazard pay as the school plans to reopen.
- 🍳Philly’s beloved diners are still serving up pork rolls, eggs, hash browns, and more. But the setting is a lot different, reports my colleague Jenn Ladd.
- ⚾Among the layoffs at NBC Sports Philadelphia is Phillies broadcaster Gregg Murphy.
- 🐍In its nine years in existence, Red Paw Emergency Relief has saved nearly 8,000 dogs, cats, iguanas, snakes, guinea pigs, ferrets, and spiders, my colleague Samantha Melamed reports. But now, it’s shutting down.
- 🔌Need to operate a generator? Here’s how to use one without setting your house on fire or electrocuting yourself.
- 🏈Penn State football got a new schedule yesterday. They’re supposed to start their all-Big Ten slate at home vs. Northwestern on Sept. 5.
- ☀️Next year, PATCO riders could be on trains powered by the sun
“I hope I never have to use my gun to protect my family, especially since Black people who are legal gun owners risk being harmed by police who see them as threats to be eliminated rather than citizens to be assisted. Still, as long as racists have the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms, I will be practicing that right, too.” — writes columnist Solomon Jones about why he bought his first gun.
- With the pandemic, the barge, and the rain, columnist Maria Panaritis asks, “Is 2020 real, or a nightmare with no end?”
- Alexandra Jones, a food and agriculture journalist in Philadelphia, writes that reopening restaurants puts workers in harm’s way.
The Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund is a nonprofit, volunteer-run group that helps get forgivable loans of up to $3,000 to small businesses. Since the fund kicked off in May, it has raised about $1.8 million, helping nearly 500 small businesses in the state.