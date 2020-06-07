I am still processing what unfolded that afternoon. The screams of people still echo in my mind, and the panic I felt as I ran up that embankment is pulsing through my veins as I write this. After I found a relatively safe place to sit down and caught my breath, I tried to send a message to the newsroom and tell them what happened. I don’t think I could fully explain what people on I-676 endured in that moment, but I tried. I typed out what I could and then tried to tweet out what happened to update people following the protest. I wiped myself down and tried not to start crying because I knew if I started I might not stop. I had to get back to work to make sure people would remember and understand what had just unfolded.