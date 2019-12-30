Today, I run down the openings expected in the next 90 days or so. The fun starts in the next week or so with Dig, a healthful option across from Liberty Place; the return of the Greek seafooder Dmitri’s; and The Goat, a Rittenhouse bar from the duo that runs Fergie’s. And it will be a sweet year on South Street West; get yourself over to the new branch of A La Mousse (started in Chinatown, with a location in Narberth) that opens on New Year’s Eve.