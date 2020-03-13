This is how coronavirus is affecting Philadelphia, what you need to know, and how you can stay prepared. The situation is changing quickly, but we will keep this guide updated with the latest information.

What’s here:

Getting around:

Essential services and public spaces

Grocery stores

  • Some grocery stores, including Wegmans, Acme, Costco and Target are limiting purchases of items that some people are stockpiling in panic, including hand sanitizer and toilet paper.
  • Not sure how to properly stock your pantry? Focus on these basics: dried pastas, rices, beans, canned soups, tomato sauce, and such essential items as salt, pepper, and cooking oil, as well as protein like cans of tuna, vacuum-sealed meats and beans and lentils. Good produce bets: Squash and longlasting root vegetables.

Events, attractions and sports

Travel outside the region

Work and family

Working from home and sick leave

  • If you work in Philadelphia, you are probably entitled to at least some paid sick leave. Philadelphia employers with 10 or more employees must provide paid sick days and businesses with fewer employees must offer unpaid sick days. Employees who work at least 40 hours a year can accrue up to five sick days, which they can use once they’ve been employed for 90 days. The law doesn’t apply to contractors.
  • Some companies are expanding their sick-leave policies — or creating new emergency leave policies — in response to CDC recommendations that anyone exposed to coronavirus self-quarantine for 14 days.

Family

The virus: Basics, and how to protect yourself

The coronavirus can lead to respiratory disease, and the World Health Organization has declared it a pandemic. The most at-risk for serious complications: Older adults and people with chronic ailments. There’s some misinformation out there, including that black people don’t get the virus.

What to look for

How to protect yourself

  • The best way: Wash your hands. Wash for a full 20 seconds with soap and lukewarm water.
  • Hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol will work, if soap isn’t available. You can even make your own.
  • Don’t touch your face, and cover your coughs and sneezes.
  • Skip the face mask. Masks may give a feeling of security that you’re doing something to keep germs at bay, but scientists and doctors say they’re little help to the general public.

If you think you’re sick