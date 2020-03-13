This is how coronavirus is affecting Philadelphia, what you need to know, and how you can stay prepared. The situation is changing quickly, but we will keep this guide updated with the latest information.
- SEPTA, PATCO, and NJTransit are all running as usual, and all say they are taking preventive steps by boosting cleaning efforts, sharing common-sense tips, and keeping an eye on updates from health officials. SEPTA is training staff to punch tickets and scan Key cards without touch/contact. Ridership has been slightly down.
- There have, so far, been no interruptions to city or public services including garbage pickup or postal service.
- The Free Library of Philadelphia remains open as usual (though public events have been canceled). The Montgomery County Libraries are closed. If you have a library card, you can access a number of materials for free online.
- Some banks are waiving fees on missed credit card payments or waiving early withdrawal penalties for those who are out of work and need access to money.
- The city has urged utility companies to halt shut offs. PECO and Atlantic City Electric have already put these plans in place and waived new late payment fees. There is no need to stockpile water: The risk to the water supply is low, according to the E.P.A.
- In Montgomery County, Gov. Tom Wolf has directed all schools, community centers, gyms, and entertainment venues to close.
- Some grocery stores, including Wegmans, Acme, Costco and Target are limiting purchases of items that some people are stockpiling in panic, including hand sanitizer and toilet paper.
- Not sure how to properly stock your pantry? Focus on these basics: dried pastas, rices, beans, canned soups, tomato sauce, and such essential items as salt, pepper, and cooking oil, as well as protein like cans of tuna, vacuum-sealed meats and beans and lentils. Good produce bets: Squash and longlasting root vegetables.
- Philadelphia has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people. Major events, including the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the Billie Eilish concert, and all concerts by the Philadelphia Orchestra have been canceled or postponed. Here’s a complete list of what’s been canceled because of the virus. We’re updating it as new cancellations come in.
- Some museums and attractions, including The Mütter Museum, Elmwood Park Zoo, Longwood Gardens, and the Penn Museum, have closed temporarily.
- If you bought tickets to a canceled event, you can probably get a refund; if it hasn’t been canceled, and you just don’t want to go, you are less likely to get your money back.
- Sportswise: the MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA and MLS all canceled or postponed their seasons.
- Airlines have cut a lot of flights. And some cruise lines have also halted operations. There is also a ban in place on travel from Europe, after President Donald Trump has announced the effort to contain the virus.
- Residents of Montgomery County, which has been described by Gov. Tom Wolf as the epicenter of the epidemic, have been advised to avoid any non-essential travel outside the region.
- If you work in Philadelphia, you are probably entitled to at least some paid sick leave. Philadelphia employers with 10 or more employees must provide paid sick days and businesses with fewer employees must offer unpaid sick days. Employees who work at least 40 hours a year can accrue up to five sick days, which they can use once they’ve been employed for 90 days. The law doesn’t apply to contractors.
- Some companies are expanding their sick-leave policies — or creating new emergency leave policies — in response to CDC recommendations that anyone exposed to coronavirus self-quarantine for 14 days.
- Are your kids anxious about coronavirus? Experts say not to focus on fear, but to use this as an opportunity to talk to them about what they can do to stay safe, like how to wash their hands properly (which most people don’t do).
The coronavirus can lead to respiratory disease, and the World Health Organization has declared it a pandemic. The most at-risk for serious complications: Older adults and people with chronic ailments. There’s some misinformation out there, including that black people don’t get the virus.
- The major symptoms: fever, cough and shortness of breath. Some people may have very mild symptoms or are not aware they’re infected.
- It’s different from the flu: COVID-19 symptoms can come on more slowly than the flu (evidence suggests the virus has an incubation period as long as 14 days). The flu tends to have a sudden onset.
- The best way: Wash your hands. Wash for a full 20 seconds with soap and lukewarm water.
- Hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol will work, if soap isn’t available. You can even make your own.
- Don’t touch your face, and cover your coughs and sneezes.
- Skip the face mask. Masks may give a feeling of security that you’re doing something to keep germs at bay, but scientists and doctors say they’re little help to the general public.
- Call before you go to see your doctor, or before you go to a hospital.
- See a doctor if you have difficulty breathing, high fever and a deeper, productive cough, which can be signs of pneumonia. Older people and those with underlying health problems should be especially vigilant.
- If you get tested for the virus, it will likely be covered by your insurance.