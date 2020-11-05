It’s not over just yet.

The state of the race as of this morning is that Joe Biden appears to be on the cusp of winning the presidency even as Pennsylvania’s election results remain uncertain. Winning other critical swing states yesterday that President Trump won in 2016 pushed Biden closer to grabbing the Electoral College votes needed to win the election.

Biden has the presidency in his reach, with Pa. in the balance and Trump railing against counting votes

As ballots continued to be counted across the country yesterday, Biden’s victories in states won by Trump in 2016 have pushed him to the brink of the presidency.

But Pennsylvania (and its 20 electoral college votes) is still hanging in the balance as Trump and his campaign abruptly and prematurely declared victory. More than a million mail ballots are still to be counted. The president’s campaign has raised unsubstantiated claims of fraud and filed lawsuits seeking to slow down or stop counting votes in Pennsylvania and undermine legitimate votes that were cast on or before Election Day.

As Pennsylvania began counting mail ballots, Trump’s advantage began to shrink. Biden was winning nearly 8 in 10 of the mail ballots, with many still to be counted in deeply Democratic areas such as Philadelphia and its suburbs.

This is the long-expected “blue shift” possibility we’ve written about before where Trump would hold an advantage on Election Night following the tabulating of in-person votes before the counting of mail-in ballots would potentially see Biden cut into the advantage.

“It’s not fraud, it’s not the election being stolen," our colleague Jonathan Lai writes. "It’s just the natural product of the way votes are counted.”

What you else need to know today

“For six dizzying hours on Tuesday, I sought to size up early signs of the most fraught presidential contest in living memory. I started out in Philadelphia’s blue-for-Biden suburbs and made my way 90 minutes west into deep-red-for-Trump Amish country.” — writes columnist Maria Panaritis about experiencing Election Day in “a state and a nation at war amongst ourselves.”

Karen Jackson with her dog Trixie, who went missing the day the Jackson family adopted her.

Sometimes fate conspires in the favor of a pet owner to reunite them with their missing animal. But that’s if you don’t get a hold of Cathy Herman-Harsch first.

The Good Samaritan runs All Things 4 Legged & Personal, a volunteer operation devoted to finding people’s lost dogs and cats, whatever it takes. Sometimes that’s thinking like the animal, but it always takes caffeine.

Staff writer Rita Giordano collected some of the sweet stories that have tugged many a heartstring.